AAP's 'Gherao' Protest: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Some Metro Gates Shut | Details

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has planned to 'gherao' the Prime Minister's residence as part of its mega protest today against the arrest of its supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged money laundering case linked to the liquor policy case.
Elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been put in place for the AAP 'gherao' protest.
Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in connection with the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy on March 21. He is in ED custody till March 28.
Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police said Devesh Kumar Mahla said no permission has been granted to AAP for the protest, adding that no march or demonstration will be allowed.
Advertisement
The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory stating that no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road and Kemal Ataturk Marg on Tuesday.
Know Delhi Traffic Advisory For AAP's Protest
-According to the advisory, traffic will be affected due to a special law and order arrangement for Tuesday in the New Delhi area.
-No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road and Kemal Ataturk Marg, general entry for public will not be allowed.
-Vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions.
Advertisement
-Traffic will be diverted, if required, from Aurobindo Chowk, Tughlak Road, Samrat Hotel roundabout, Gymkhana Post Office roundabout, Teen Murti Haifa roundabout, Niti Marg roundabout and Kautilya Marg roundabout, the advisory said.
-Delhi police also requested commuters to avoid Kemal Ataturk Marg, Safdarjung Road, Akbar Road and Teen Murti Marg.
Delhi Metro Gatest Closed
Ahead of AAP's protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday said entry and exit gates at Lok Kalyan Marg metro station have been closed due to security reasons.
Entry and exit have been restricted at Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat metro stations.
In a post on X, the DMRC said, "Due to security reasons, entry/exit at Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station, Gate no 3 of Patel Chowk Metro Station and Gate no 5 of Central Secretariat Metro station will remain closed till further notice."
Deputy Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahla, however, said there is no restriction on boarding or deboarding at any metro station. "Considering everything we have deployed security at PM residence and other important points. There is no restriction on boarding/deboarding at all Delhi metro stations. 50 patrolling vehicles are present in New Delhi area today," he said.