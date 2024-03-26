Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: AAP's Mega 'Gherao PM Residence' Protest Today; Security Upped, Traffic Curbs On

The tussle between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will play on Delhi streets on Tuesday as both the parties have called their individual protests. AAP has called for a 'gherao' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to protest against the arrest of Kejriwal, while the BJP has also planned a counter-protest demanding his resignation.
Delhi CM and AAP supremo Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) in connection with the money laundering case linked to now scrapped Delhi excise policy on Thursday last week. Delhi’s Rose Avenue Court sent Kejriwal to ED’s custody till March 28.
AAP Protest | Latest Updates
Section 144 Imposed Around PM's Residence: Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed around the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi in view of the AAP's party protest call for 'PM's residence gherao'. AAP has urged its leaders and supporters to gather at the party headquarters this morning and then march to the PM Modi’s residence.
BJP will also begin a parallel protest from the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium to the Delhi Secretariat.
No March Will Be Allowed, Say Cops: Deputy Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahla said no march or demonstration will be allowed.
"No permission has been granted (to AAP for protest). We have made sufficient deployment at the PM residence and Patel Chowk metro station to maintain law and order. No march or demonstration will be allowed," he said.
Traffic Advisory Issued | Know Routes To Avoid: Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory stating that no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road and Kemal Ataturk Marg on Tuesday over AAP's 'gherao' protest. According to the advisory, traffic will be affected due to a special law and order arrangement for Tuesday in the New Delhi area.
To ensure smooth traffic management in New Delhi area, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road and Kemal Ataturk Marg, general entry for public will not be allowed, and vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions,” the Delhi Traffic Police advisory said.
Traffic will be diverted if required from: Aurobindo Chowk, Tughlak Road, Samrat Hotel roundabout, Gymkhana Post Office roundabout, Teen Murti Haifa roundabout, Niti Marg roundabout and Kautilya Marg roundabout.
The police also requested that commuters avoid Kemal Ataturk Marg, Safdarjung Road, Akbar Road and Teen Murti Marg, it said.
Entry/Exit Closed At Some Metro Stations: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that entry and exit at Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station, Gate No 3 of Patel Chowk Metro Station and Gate No 5 of Central Secretariat Metro station will remain closed till further notice due to security reasons.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahla, however, said there is no restriction on boarding or deboarding at any metro station. "Considering everything we have deployed security at PM residence and other important points. There is no restriction on boarding/deboarding at all Delhi metro stations. 50 patrolling vehicles are present in New Delhi area today," he said.