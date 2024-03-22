National

AAP-BJP Workers Engage In Scuffle During Demonstration Over Kejriwal's Arrest In Kolkata

The incident happened outside the state BJP headquarters at the Murlidhar Sen Lane in central Kolkata.

PTI
22 March 2024
AAP Protest over Kejriwal's arrest | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
A scuffle broke out between AAP and BJP workers in Kolkata on Friday during a demonstration over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

With placards and party flags, AAP workers began a demonstration near the BJP officer over Kejriwal's arrest by the ED in a money laundering case linked to an excise policy.

As the AAP activists were shouting slogans against the Center, BJP activists who were inside the party office came out and began giving counter-slogans. The tensions escalated, leading to a scuffle between the two sides.

Police promptly intervened and brought the situation under control.

Thirty AAP workers were taken into custody, police said. The AAP also filed a complaint at the Jorasanko police station, alleging that its women members were molested by the BJP activists during the scuffle, they said.

"The BJP workers abused us and hit us with sticks as we were holding a peaceful protest," an AAP supporter said. The BJP accused the AAP supporters of hurling abuses at senior leaders.

"These are not AAP activists but TMC workers who have come here. How can they abuse our top leaders? If they have any complaints, they can take legal action," a BJP worker said.

Security was beefed up in the area to prevent a further flare-up, officials said.

