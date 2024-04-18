National

Aamir Khan Deepfake Video: Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against Unnamed Person

In the purported 27-second clip, which seems to have been edited using artificial intelligence (AI), Khan could be seen talking about staying away from rhetoric (jumla).

Advertisement

Instagram
Aamir Khan deepfake video Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The Mumbai Police Wednesday registered an FIR against an unnamed person in connection with a deepfake video of actor Aamir Khan in which he was seen promoting a political party, official here said.

The FIR was filed at the Khar Police station by Khan's office under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating) and other sections of the Information Technology Act.

In the purported 27-second clip, which seems to have been edited using artificial intelligence (AI), Khan could be seen talking about staying away from rhetoric (jumla).

A spokesperson for the actor had said on Tuesday that while Khan has in the past raised awareness through Election Commission campaigns through the years, he never promoted any political party.

Advertisement

The disputed deepfake video inserts Khan into a scene from a decade-old episode of his television show, 'Satyamev Jayate'.

"We want to clarify that Mr Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections," Khan's spokesperson had said in a statement.

"We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police," Khan's spokesperson said in a statement.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Vikram Birthday Special: 5 Best Films Of 'Chiyaan' To Rewatch Today
  2. KKR Vs RR: Jos Buttler's Ton Helps Rajasthan Royals Pull Off Joint-Highest Run Chase In IPL History - As It Happened
  3. Sports World: Rafael Nadal Loses To Australia's Alex De Minaur In Barcelona Open - As It Happened
  4. Ram Navami Celebrations In Ranchi: Intersections Of Religion And Politics
  5. Elections 2024: Campaigning Ends For Phase 1 Of LS Polls; EC Asks Bengal Guv To Not Visit Cooch Behar On Voting Day
  6. Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Are Not Expecting A Second Baby? Here's What We Know So Far
  7. Copenhagen's Historic Old Stock Exchange Engulfed In Flames, Spire Collapses: No Injuries Reported