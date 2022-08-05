Friday, Aug 05, 2022
National

91 Private Member Bills, Including One On Agnipath, Introduced In Lok Sabha

Rebel Shiv Sena member Shrirang Appa Barne introduced a bill to provide for promotion of use of ocean thermal energy to produce clean environment friendly renewable energy at all times and substitute traditional electricity generation methods of fossil fuel burning.

Ninety-one private member bills were introduced in Lok Sabha PTI

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 9:47 pm

Ninety-one private member bills, including one by RSP MP N K Premachandran seeking to provide a framework for the Agnipath scheme for recruitment of soldiers in the armed forces, were introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi introduced a Constitution amendment bill to amend Article 84 that lays down the qualifications for membership of Parliament.

BJP member Nihal Chand introduced a bill to constitute a National Population Control Commission to compile population statistics and suggest population control measures to the central and state governments. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey introduced a bill to provide for compulsory periodical desiltation of dams, reservoirs, rivers and other water bodies.

It also seeks to set up a national authority to ensure timely and periodical desiltation of such water bodies in the country to increase their water holding capacity and ensure smooth flow of water which will reduce the incidence of floods. NCP member Supriya Sule introduced a bill to provide compulsory sensitivity training to students and teachers pertaining to social issues such as caste, gender and overall inclusion in all educational institutions.

Rebel Shiv Sena member Shrirang Appa Barne introduced a bill to provide for promotion of use of ocean thermal energy to produce clean environment friendly renewable energy at all times and substitute traditional electricity generation methods of fossil fuel burning. BJP member C P Joshi introduced a bill to prohibit marketing, slaughtering, trading, cooking, serving and consumption of meat and other non-vegetarian food within 100 square meter area from the places of Hindu religious worship.

Rebel Shiv Sena member Shrikant Shinde introduced a bill to establish and incorporate a teaching university for the promotion and development of Marathi language and literature through teaching and research. It aims to enable Marathi to achieve greater functional efficiency and recognition as a major international language.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Private Member Bills Agnipath Introduced Lok Sabha Rebel Shiv Sena Fossil Fuel Burning Traditional Methods Electricity Generation
