8 Years Of Modi Government: Delhi BJP Leaders To Take Part In 75 Hours Of Outreach Activities

Delhi BJP MPs, MLAs and officer-bearers will conduct 75-hour-long public outreach programme in June to mark eight years of the Narendra Modi-led central government, party leaders said on Wednesday.

The outreach activities, including spreading awareness about achievements of the Modi government, interactions with beneficiaries of various schemes, partaking of lunch at homes of local influencers, will be conducted from June 1-14, they said.

North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said he will meet people in each assembly segment under his parliamentary constituency, starting with Gokulpuri.

"We will explain to people the achievements of the Modi government and how they have benefitted from various schemes launched in the past right years. It will be also an occasion to tell the people that many of their pressing problems such as shortage of drinking water were due to failures of the Kejriwal government in Delhi," Tiwari said.

The outreach programme will focus on reaching out to the beneficiaries of various schemes of the Modi government, including Ujjwala Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission and Jan Dhan Yojana, a senior Delhi BJP leader said.

The BJP leaders will also present saplings and pots to people on Wold Environment Day on June 5.

The frontal organisations and cells of the party will also reach out to different sections of society, including women, farmers, minorities and youth, he said.

The BJP will celebrate the Modi government's anniversary on the theme of 'Sewa, Sushashan and Gareeb Kalyan' (service, good governance and welfare of poor).