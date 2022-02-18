Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

7,780 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 191 Deaths In Kerala

With 21,134 more people recovering from the virus since Thursday, the total recoveries reached 63,06,611.

7,780 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 191 Deaths In Kerala
Kerala records fresh COVID-19 cases PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 10:03 pm

Kerala reported 7,780 fresh COVID-19 cases and 191 virus-related fatalities on Friday and took the total affected till date to 64,56,806 and the deaths to 63,529. Of the deaths, 18 were reported in the last 24 hours; 43 occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 130 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, said a press release.

With 21,134 more people recovering from the virus since Thursday, the total recoveries reached 63,06,611. As the number of recoveries were more than the new cases, the active cases dropped below one lakh to 85,875, the release said.

A total of 63,192 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 1,403 cases, Thiruvananthapuram (858) and Kozhikode (746), the release said.

Related stories

Odisha Lifts Night Curfew As COVID Cases Drop

Shift Covid Vaccination Centres From Delhi Govt Schools: Parents Association Writes To L-G

Puducherry Sees Dip In Number Of Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Of the new cases,  50 were health workers, 69 from outside the State and 7,124 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 537, the release said. There are currently 1,97,630 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,93,186  are in home or institutional quarantine and  4,444 in hospitals, the release said.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India Kerala Kerala Thiruvananthapuram
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Punjab Polls: Campaigning Ends, Over To Voters Now

Punjab Polls: Campaigning Ends, Over To Voters Now

Campaigning Ends For Third Phase Of UP Assembly Polls

Delhi Transport Dept's 'Faceless Services': Learning Licenses Given To Over 93% Of 1.54L Applicants

Union Minister Kishan Reddy, Other Leaders Offer Prayers At 'Medaram Jatara'

Air Quality Panel Inspected 4,890 Sites In Delhi-NCR To Check Air Pollution

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal

A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Storm ‘Ylenia’ Sweeps Germany Overnight

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Urban Developement Minister Eknath Shinde during inauguration of water taxi services from Belapur Jetty, in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Launches Water Taxi

A man is arrested by police as protesters and supporters gather as a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario.

Canada Truckers Protest Against COVID-19 Measures

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases