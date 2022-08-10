Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

653 New Covid Cases, 1 Death In Odisha

Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 13,20,667 on Wednesday as 653 more people, including 128 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

undefined
covid-19

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 5:57 pm

Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 13,20,667 on Wednesday as 653 more people, including 128 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The toll rose to 9,152 as a 67-year-old man succumbed to the pathogen in the Balasore district, the health department said.

The state had logged 487 infections on Wednesday.

Sundargarh district reported the highest number of fresh infections at 173, followed by 96 in Khurda district.

The state now has 5,213 active Covid-19 cases, of which 1,241 are in the Sundargarh district.

As many as 988 more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,06,249.

Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities thus far.

Related stories

Himachal Pradesh Reports 526 Covid-19 Cases, One Death

189 New Covid-19 Cases In Thane; Active Tally At 1,110

Mizoram Reports 243 New Covid-19 Cases

The daily positivity rate was at 3.6 percent as 18,148 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Odisha's Covid-19 Tally 653 New Covid Cases 1 Death In Odisha Increases Covid-19 Death Tolls Positivity Rate Government Facilities Fatality Rate
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer