5 Years After Its Foundation Stone Was Laid, PM Modi Inaugurates AIIMS, Nagpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nagpur.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Raosaheb Danve were present on the occasion.

The foundation stone of the facility was laid by PM Modi in 2017. It has been built at a cost of Rs 1,575 crore and is located in Wardha Road area.

AIIMS Nagpur will boost healthcare infrastructure for the city and neighbouring areas, especially the remote areas where many tribal communities live. Glad to have inaugurated it today. pic.twitter.com/WC1EqpUlIN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2022

The hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and will be beneficial for Vidarbha region, officials said.

Last year, PM Modi had announced the establishment of 15 new AIIMS across India, which are partially functional or in different stages of construction at present.

(With inputs from PTI)