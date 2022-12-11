Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
5 Years After Its Foundation Stone Was Laid, PM Modi Inaugurates AIIMS, Nagpur

5 Years After Its Foundation Stone Was Laid, PM Modi Inaugurates AIIMS, Nagpur

Built at a cost of Rs 1,575 crore, the hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and will be beneficial for Vidarbha region.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates AIIMS, Nagpur
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates AIIMS, Nagpur Twitter

Updated: 11 Dec 2022 4:59 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nagpur.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Raosaheb Danve were present on the occasion.

The foundation stone of the facility was laid by PM Modi in 2017. It has been built at a cost of Rs 1,575 crore and is located in Wardha Road area. 

The hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and will be beneficial for Vidarbha region, officials said.

Last year, PM Modi had announced the establishment of 15 new AIIMS across India, which are partially functional or in different stages of construction at present. 

(With inputs from PTI)

National AIIMS All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) AIIMS Nagpur Narendra Modi Healthcare Vidarbha Districts
