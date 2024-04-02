National

5 Killed As Truck Rams Into Autorickshaw In Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot

The incident took place near Jhansi Mirzapur National Highway, Additional SP Chakrapadi Tripathi said, adding that the passengers of the autorickshaw died on the spot.

Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
The accident took place when a speeding dumper vehicle rammed into an autorickshaw Photo: X/ANI
Five people died and three others were critically injured when a speeding dumper vehicle rammed into an autorickshaw in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot on Tuesday.

The injured were admitted to a hospital.

The incident took place near Jhansi Mirzapur National Highway, Additional SP Chakrapadi Tripathi told news agency ANI, adding that the passengers of the autorickshaw died on the spot.

"A speeding dumper collided with an auto-rickshaw, leaving 5 persons, who were travelling in the three-wheeler, dead on the spot. The condition of another three injured people is said to be critical. They have been referred to a hospital in Prayagraj for treatment," Additional SP Chakrapadi Tripathi said.

The mortal remains of the victims were kept in the mortuary for post-mortem, the police informed.

ASP Chakrapani Tripathi said, "...The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital. But five of them died while three others were critically injured. They have been referred to Prayagraj. Out of the five deceased, three have been identified; the remaining two will be identified and further action will be taken..."

