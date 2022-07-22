Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

30,000 Doctors In Gujrat Observe Strike

About 30,000 doctors in Gujrat staged a one-day strike over the state High Court's Judgement On Glass Facades And ICU Beds.

undefined
Indian Medical Association (IMA) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 9:36 pm

Over 30,000 private doctors in Gujarat observed a one-day strike on Friday against a recent state government dictate on glass facades of hospitals and the shifting of Intensive Care Units to the ground floor.

 These rules were framed after a directive of the High Court and the stir was held as the demand to comply within seven days was "illogical", said Dr. Mehul Shah, secretary of the Gujarat State Branch (GSB) of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which had called for the protest.

"Our strike remained successful as over 30,000 doctors, who are carrying out private practice and are members of IMA, stayed away from work today. Hospitals across the state are getting notices from authorities to implement the new rules within seven days, which is totally illogical and will ultimately affect the people," said Shah.

Related stories

Doctors Are Real Heroes, Says 'Dr Atul Joshi' of 'Dill Mill Gayye'

Doctors Stage Protest Against Proposed Move To Pool J-K PG Medical Seats In All-India Quota

4,000 Resident Doctors Go On Strike In Gujarat Over Bond Service Issue

The Gujarat HC, while hearing public interest litigation on fire safety and other aspects in hospitals, had recently directed the state government to make sure ICUs in private hospitals were situated on the ground floor.

 "The court also wants hospitals to remove glass facades of hospital buildings. Directions have also been issued for hospitals operating in buildings having no BU (Building Use) permission. The government is issuing us notices and asking us to comply within seven days. This is highly impractical," said Dr. Devendra Patel, immediate past president of IMA's Gujarat chapter.

 "If we shift the ICU to the ground floor, more patients will be infected. This will also decrease the number of ICU beds drastically. Thus, to give a message to the government, we gave a strike call, which was successful as over 30,000 doctors joined it," said Patel. While emergency cases were referred to government hospitals, facilities that had patients continued to operate. 

Tags

National Gujarat High Court Public Interest Litigation (PIL) Intensive Care Unit(ICU) Private Doctors Indian Medical Association (IMA)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

1st ODI, Live: West Indies Bowl First Against India

1st ODI, Live: West Indies Bowl First Against India

Iran To Resume Attacks On US: Top American Air Force General

Iran To Resume Attacks On US: Top American Air Force General