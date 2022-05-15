Sunday, May 15, 2022
3 Killed in Landslides in Assam, Flood Alert Issued

At least three people were killed in landslides in the Dima Hasao district of Assam.

Updated: 15 May 2022 3:00 pm

According to a bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Saturday night, three persons, including a woman, lost their lives in the Haflong revenue circle of Dima Hasao. The hill district has been ravaged by flash floods and massive landslides at several places, snapping rail and road links from other parts of the state. ASDMA said that landslides had been reported from New Kunjung, Fiangpui, Moulhoi, Namzeurang, South Bagetar, Mahadev Tilla, Kalibari, North Bagetar, Zion, and Lodi Pangmoul villages, where around 80 houses were severely affected.


"Railway line at Jatinga-Harangajao and Mahur-Phaiding was blocked due to landslides. Before reaching Maibang tunnel at Geremlambra village, the road is likely to be blocked due to landslides," it added. The ASDMA further said that nearly 25,000 people are affected by floods across five districts in Assam. The worst-hit is Cachar, with over 21,000 people affected, followed by Karbi Anglong West with nearly 2,000 victims, and Dhemaji with more than 600 persons hit by the deluge.

At least 227 people are taking shelter in 10 relief camps and distribution centers across two districts. Nearly 2,200 people were rescued by the Army, paramilitary forces, Fire and Emergency Services, SDRF, civil administration, and trained volunteers from Cachar and Hojai districts. Incidents of massive waterlogging have been reported from various parts of Guwahati. The ASDMA has issued a flood alert for Cachar, Karimganj, Dhemaji, Morigaon, and Nagaon districts for 12-72 hours.

