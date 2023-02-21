J&K: 3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Katra; No Damage, Casualty Reported So Far

An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hit the Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir Monday night, officials said.

According to the officials, there was no casualty or damage to property reported from anywhere.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 20-02-2023, 22:07:11 IST, Lat: 33.03 & Long: 75.89, Depth: 25 Km ,Location: 89km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/Ux1ChdLGKO @Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 pic.twitter.com/fRm6RrYu6E — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 20, 2023

The quake struck at 10.07 pm at a depth of 25 km, the National Centre for Seismology said. The epicentre was 89 km east of Katra.

Tremors were felt in Reasi and Doda districts in the Union territory. On February 17, an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit the Katra belt.

(With PTI Inputs)