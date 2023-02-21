Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
J&K: 3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Katra; No Damage, Casualty Reported So Far

National

J&K: 3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Katra; No Damage, Casualty Reported So Far

The quake struck at 10.07 pm at a depth of 25 km, the National Centre for Seismology said. The epicentre was 89 km east of Katra.

Remains of the Day: The old Jubilee Hospital which collapsed in the Bhuj earthquake
An earthquake hit the Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir Photo: Dinesh Parab

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 8:12 am

An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hit the Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir Monday night, officials said.

According to the officials, there was no casualty or damage to property reported from anywhere.

The quake struck at 10.07 pm at a depth of 25 km, the National Centre for Seismology said. The epicentre was 89 km east of Katra.

Tremors were felt in Reasi and Doda districts in the Union territory. On February 17, an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit the Katra belt.

(With PTI Inputs)

