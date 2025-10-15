27 Naxalites, Including 16 with ₹50 Lakh Bounty, Surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

The development comes just a day after senior Naxalite leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao, alias Bhupathi, along with 60 other cadres, laid down arms in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district. They cited disillusionment with the “hollow” Maoist ideology, atrocities committed by Naxalites against innocent tribal communities, and the growing influence of security forces, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.