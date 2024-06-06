National

2023 Parliament Security Breach: Delhi LG Gives Nod To Prosecute 6 Accused Under UAPA

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs on December 13 last year.

File image
In a security breach incident, miscreants stormed inside Parliament and sprayed smoke during the Winter Session in December last year Photo: File image
info_icon

The six accused of the Delhi Parliament breach case of 2023 will be prosecuted under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act with Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena according sanctions for their prosecution under the stringent law on Thursday, June 9.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 congress-rahul-gandhi-parliament-lok-sabha-modi-rs-controversy-news-337592">Parliament attack, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs on December 13 last year.

Six persons -- Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Neelam Ranolia, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat -- are accused in the case.

The Delhi Police had requested their prosecution under section 16 and 18 of the UAPA from the LG, who, having found sufficient material on record, granted prosecution sanction, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

ALSO READ | bjp-for-parliament-security-breach-news-336264">'Sponsored By sitting MP':Shashi Tharoor Accuses BJP For Parliament Security Breach

Officials said that after Delhi Police requested for necessary prosecution sanction under UAPA, the Review Committee on May 30 this year had also gone through the entire evidence collected by the investigating agency and found the involvement of the accused in the case.

ALSO READ | TMC's Kalyan Banerjee Reacts to Row Over Dhankhar's Mimicry, RS Chairman Says 'Insult Me But...'

"Accordingly, the Review Committee noted that prima facie a case was made out against the accused under UAPA," a Raj Niwas official said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assam Flood Condition Improves; Nearly 1.3 Lakh Still Hit
  2. AAP-Cong Alliance Only For LS Polls, No Tie-Up For Delhi Assembly Polls Yet: AAP Leader Gopal Rai
  3. 2023 Parliament Security Breach: Delhi LG Gives Nod To Prosecute 6 Accused Under UAPA
  4. Mumbai: Residents Pelt Stones At Civic Staff, Cops During Anti-Encroachment Drive; Several Injured
  5. Public Has Taught BJP A Lesson In Lok Sabha Polls: Akhilesh Yadav
Entertainment News
  1. Farah Khan Unspools Memories Of The Cinema Where She Watched Her First Film
  2. Watching Sathyaraj On ‘Munjya’ Set Was Like An Acting Class For Sharvari Wagh
  3. David Dhawan Shares Daughter-In-Law Natasha Dalal, Newborn Grand-Daughter's Health Updates
  4. Randeep Hooda Says He Made ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ To Let World Know Of India Beyond Gandhi
  5. Cinematic Pride Experience: 5 Titles That You Need To Binge-Watch This Pride Month
Sports News
  1. United States Vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: PAK Reeling, Lose Three Wickets In Dallas
  2. Norway Chess 2024, Preview: R Praggnanandhaa Takes On Fabiano Caruana In Penultimate Round
  3. Sunil Chhetri Retires: India Share Spoils With Kuwait In Captain's Swansong
  4. IND Vs KUW, FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers Live Updates: Sunil Chhetri Retires As India Play Out A Goalless Draw Against Kuwait
  5. Boston Celtics Vs Dallas Mavericks, NBA Finals Live Streaming: Full Schedule, When, Where To Watch - All Details
World News
  1. '4 Corpses, 1 Skeleton, 11,000kg waste': What Nepal Army Removed From Mt Everest During Cleanliness Drive
  2. Around 80 Migrants Rescued In English Channel After Making Risky Crossing From France In Small Boat
  3. At Least 6 People Die When A School Bus Plunges Into A River In Northwest Syria
  4. Sri Lanka's Parliament Passes New Electricity Law
  5. 'France Will Never Forget': Emmanuel Macron At D-Day Celebrations; Biden, Zelenskyy Present, Russia Snubbed Of Invite
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Elections 2024 LIVE: MCC Lifted; NCW Seeks Action Against CISF Officer Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win