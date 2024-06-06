2023 Parliament Security Breach: Delhi LG Gives Nod To Prosecute 6 Accused Under UAPA

The six accused of the Delhi Parliament breach case of 2023 will be prosecuted under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act with Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena according sanctions for their prosecution under the stringent law on Thursday, June 9.
In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 congress-rahul-gandhi-parliament-lok-sabha-modi-rs-controversy-news-337592">Parliament attack, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs on December 13 last year.
Six persons -- Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Neelam Ranolia, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat -- are accused in the case.
The Delhi Police had requested their prosecution under section 16 and 18 of the UAPA from the LG, who, having found sufficient material on record, granted prosecution sanction, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.
ALSO READ | bjp-for-parliament-security-breach-news-336264">'Sponsored By sitting MP':Shashi Tharoor Accuses BJP For Parliament Security Breach
Officials said that after Delhi Police requested for necessary prosecution sanction under UAPA, the Review Committee on May 30 this year had also gone through the entire evidence collected by the investigating agency and found the involvement of the accused in the case.
"Accordingly, the Review Committee noted that prima facie a case was made out against the accused under UAPA," a Raj Niwas official said.