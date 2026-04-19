16 Dead In Virudhunagar Fireworks Factory Explosion; CM Stalin Expresses Condolences

Summary of this article
At least 16 people were killed and six others injured after a massive explosion at a fireworks factory in Kattanarpatti, Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu, on April 19, 2026. The blast reduced three rooms to rubble, and overcrowding may have worsened the impact.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin expressed deep condolences, directed senior ministers to the site to monitor rescue operations, and instructed the district administration to coordinate all necessary assistance for victims.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief, with Modi calling the mishap "deeply distressing." The incident is the second major fireworks factory explosion in the district within a week.
At least 16 people have lost their lives and six others sustained injuries following a massive explosion at a fireworks factory in Kattanarpatti near Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred on April 19, 2026, sending shockwaves through the local community and prompting an immediate response from state authorities.
The explosion took place at a firecracker factory owned by Muthumanickam, a former Panchayat President of Govindhanallur. At the time of the blast, more than 30 workers were engaged in production activities inside the facility. The sudden explosion destroyed four rooms, with three of them being completely reduced to rubble. According to officials, overcrowding may have worsened the impact, as more than 10 workers were present in a single room when the explosion occurred.
Emergency personnel, including fire and rescue teams, police, and ambulances, were immediately rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control, and rescue operations are ongoing as authorities work to clear the debris and search for any remaining victims. The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment.
While multiple sources have confirmed a death toll of 16, some reports said that the number may be as high as 17. The administration is expected to provide a final confirmed figure once rescue operations conclude.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he stated, "The tragic news of the deaths of several people in the firecracker factory explosion that occurred in Kattanapatti, Virudhunagar district, causes immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives."
CM Stalin has taken immediate administrative action by instructing senior ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to rush to the scene. He directed them to expedite and monitor the rescue operations and to offer solace to the affected families. Furthermore, the Chief Minister contacted the District Collector and instructed the administration to coordinate all necessary assistance for the victims.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also responded to the tragedy, calling the mishap "deeply distressing." In a message on X, he said, "The mishap in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu is deeply distressing. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest."
President Droupadi Murmu shared her condolences, stating, "The loss of lives in a tragic accident at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu is deeply distressing. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief, writing, "Deeply saddened by the tragic fire accident at Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those deceased and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.