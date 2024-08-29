15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested

A 15-year-old girl in Faridabad has alleged that she was repeatedly raped by her mother's friend, Ribhu Tyagi, who has been arrested along with the girl's mother for threatening her to keep quiet. The incident comes amid nationwide outrage over sexual violence in India.
According to a PTI report, the girl's parents have been living separately for several years in Faridabad. She resided with her father and would often visit her mother's house to meet her.
Three days ago, the girl fell ill and revealed to her father that she was allegedly raped by Tyagi when she went to her mother's house. Following this, the teenager's father approached the police with his daughter.
The complainant alleged that Tyagi raped his daughter on several occasions and threatened her to not disclose the incident. When the girl complained to her mother, she was again asked to keep quiet. Based on the father's complaint, an FIR was registered on Wednesday against Tyagi and the girl's mother at the Kheri Pul police station under relevant sections of the criminal laws and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
"The victim's accused mother was arrested from her home in Faridabad, while the main accused Ribhu Tyagi was arrested from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh within hours of registering the FIR. Both the accused were produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody," a spokesperson of Faridabad Police told PTI.
The minor was admitted to a hospital for medical examination and treatment.
This comes in the wake of the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 which has sparked a wave of protests, legal actions, and nationwide unrest.
The incident, which initially saw attempts to label it as a suicide, has now become the focal point of intense public outrage, with growing demands for justice and accountability.