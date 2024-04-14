National

1.4 Kgs Heroin Recovered In J-K’s Rajouri

The fresh recovery of 1.44 kgs heroin was made on Saturday night on disclosure of the arrested narcotic smugglers, who have admitted to their involvement in the crime during sustained questioning, a police spokesman said.

Advertisement

File%20Image
1.4 Kgs Heroin Recovered In J-K’s Rajouri Photo: File Image
info_icon

Over 1.4 kgs of heroin has been seized in Rajouri district, taking the overall recovery of the narcotic drug to 9.98 kgs from three cross-border smugglers who were arrested near the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday, police said.

Naveen Kumar, Sukhvinder and Davinder alias "Munna" were arrested on April 10 with a bag containing 8.5 kgs of heroin after a Village Defence Guard (VDG) member from Makri village raised an alarm after noticing four persons carrying a bag and moving suspiciously in the forward village.

Their fourth associate, however, managed to escape and efforts are on to nab him, officials said.

Advertisement

The Makri village falls ahead of the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS), referred to as LoC fence, in Nowshera sector of Rajouri.

The fresh recovery of 1.44 kgs heroin was made on Saturday night on disclosure of the arrested narcotic smugglers, who have admitted to their involvement in the crime during sustained questioning, a police spokesman said.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that three vehicles -- a dumper, a motorcycle and a load carrier -- were used for smuggling of the drugs, he said.

All the vehicles were seized in instant case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Advertisement

The spokesman said further investigation is underway and all forward and backward linkages will be identified and dealt with strictly.

"Drug peddlers should shun the path of spoiling our generation and must return to the mainstream otherwise they will be dealt with iron hand," Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Amrit Pal Singh said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch