Monday, Mar 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

10 Jharkhand districts likely to experience heat wave from Wednesday

At least ten districts in Jharkhand are likely to come under the tight grip for three days from Wednesday, weather department officials said on Monday. They cautioned that the maximum temperature might touch 43 degrees Celsius in some places.

10 Jharkhand districts likely to experience heat wave from Wednesday
Heatwave in Rajasthan.(Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Mar 2022 7:38 pm

The districts affected by the heatwave are Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Simdega, East and West Singhbhum, and Seraikela-Kharswan. SC Mandal, the scientist at the meteorological center of Ranchi, told PTI, "Maximum temperature will rise across Jharkhand due to unrestricted flow of westerly and northwesterly winds from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, where heatwave conditions are already prevailing."

A heatwave is a period of scorching weather when the maximum temperature departure ranges between 4.5 and 6.4 degrees. Mandal said that the maximum temperature might rise by three degrees Celsius in Ranchi. However, a heatwave condition is unlikely in the state capital. 

Related stories

Heatwave Grips Parts Of Rajasthan

Study Reveals Over 17,000 Lives Lost Due To Heatwave In 50 Years In India

IMD Predicts 3-4 Degrees Drop In North India Temperature, Heatwave To Subside

Ranchi is currently simmering at 35.4 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees higher than average.

Godda turned out to be the hottest district, with a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours. Daltonganj simmered at 39 degrees Celsius, and Jamshedpur at 38.8 degrees Celsius. On the impact of the heatwave, the meteorological center said that it could lead to moderate health problems for infants, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases. 

It advised people to drink sufficient water, wear light-colored cotton clothes, and cover their heads with a cloth, hat, or umbrella. The department, in its bulletin, said that the heatwave could also impact crops like wheat, chickpea, lentil, pea, mustard, vegetables, cucurbitaceous, and summer rice. It suggested that optimum soil moisture be maintained by frequent irrigation and the ripe crops be immediately be harvested. 

Tags

National Heatwave Jharkhand District Indian Weather Weather Department Westerly And Northwesterly Winds Meteorological Center Of Ranchi Agriculture: Farmers SC Mandal Chronic Diseases Ranchi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

19 killed in Mexico at clandestine rooster fight

19 killed in Mexico at clandestine rooster fight

Oscars 2022 | What Is Alopecia? Here's Why Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock

Oscars 2022 | What Is Alopecia? Here's Why Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock