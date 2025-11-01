10 Dead In Kasibugga Temple Stampede In Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam District

Ten people lost their lives and two were injured after a stampede at Venkateswara temple in Kasibugga; Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expresses grief and orders relief measures.

Srikakulam Stampede Venkateswara Swamy Temple Kasibugga temple stampede
People gather at Venkateswara temple, at Kasibugga in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Photo: Screengrab from PTI videos
  • Ten killed, two injured in Kasibugga temple stampede in Andhra Pradesh.

  • Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expresses grief, directs relief operations.

  • Officials confirm incident occurred around 11.30 am at Venkateswara temple.

At least ten people were killed and two others injured in a stampede at the Venkateswara temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred around 11.30 am when a large crowd had gathered at the temple premises, according to PTI. “Seven persons died and two others were injured,” Kasibugga sub-division in-charge DSP Lakshman Rao told PTI. The Srikakulam district collector later confirmed that the death toll had risen to ten.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the incident. In a post on X, he said, “The stampede at Kasibugga Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam district anguished me. It is very sad that devotees have died in this unfortunate incident. I convey my deepest sympathies to the families of the victims.”

The Chief Minister said he had directed officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured and instructed authorities and local leaders to oversee the relief work at the site.

This is a developing story.

(With inputs from PTI)

