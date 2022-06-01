Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
National

'Victory Against Invaders': Yogi Adityanath Launches Next Phase Of Ram Temple Construction

The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2020.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath PTI photo

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 3:45 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple, which he called India’s victory against invaders and a symbol of the country’s unity.

The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2020, after a landmark verdict by the Supreme Court that settled the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

Wednesday’s "shila pujan" marked the beginning of the next phase of construction – that of the main temple -- now that a base for it has already been built. This part of the temple is expected to be built and open to people a few months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Adityanath laid the stone amid the chanting of mantras in the presence of Ram temple trust officials and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

"This is India's victory against the invaders," he said at the event, calling it a great moment of pride for every Indian.

The Babri mosque was demolished in 1992 by right-wing “kar sevaks”, claiming that a temple marking Lord Ram’s birthplace once stood there but was razed on the orders of Babar who founded the Mughal empire in India.

"This temple will be a symbol of people's belief. It will be a temple of the nation (rashtriya mandir),” Adityanath said.

"The 500-year old pain (‘tadpan’) suffered by the devotees is going to end,” he said, calling it a “very special day” in the construction of the Ram temple.

The chief minister said India's faith was attacked by invaders. “Now, in the end, India has won."

"Once again the slogan of Satyameva Jayate (Truth wins) has proved its significance," he said. The "victory" has been achieved through the path of "Dharma, Truth and Justice", he added.

“The struggle of seers and leaders like (Vishva Hindu Parishad’s) Ashok Singhal and the efforts of lakhs of workers associated with the RSS seem to have taken shape today. The day gives new inspiration that if we always move on the path of righteousness, truth and justice, nobody can stop us from winning."

He said the construction will now proceed at a fast pace.

“The day is not far when the temple of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram will be built in Ayodhya and will become a symbol of faith of all Sanatan devotees in the country and the world. The Ram Janmabhoomi temple will be the symbol of India's unity," the CM said.

Earlier, Deputy CM Maurya said the first phase of the Ram temple construction is complete and the second phase begins now. He called it a day of great happiness for Ram devotees.

Temples and 'maths' in the holy town were decorated with flowers and lights to mark the day.

Acharya Satyendra Das, the temple’s chief priest, said there was enthusiasm all over the country over this moment.

"Since the construction work of the temple started, it has been the hope of the devotees to be able to see the grand temple. Now, they can see the grand construction of the temple in a few days,” he said. 

