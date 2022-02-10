Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
‘Nobody Has Strength To Stand Against Hindus; Hindu Society Not Antagonistic Towards Anyone’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said: ‘Samarthya hamare paas aisa hai ki hamare saamane khade rahne ki takat kisi ki nahi hain (Hindus are so competent that nobody has strength to stand against us)’.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. PTI

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 8:35 am

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said Hindus are so competent that nobody has strength to stand against them even as he stressed that the community is not antagonistic towards anyone.

He was addressing a gathering after attending the millennium birth anniversary celebrations of 11th century saint Sri Ramanujacharya. 

 "Samarthya hamare paas aisa hai ki hamare saamane khade rahne ki takat kisi ki nahi hain (Hindus are so competent that nobody has strength to stand against us)," Bhagwat said, adding that the Hindu society is not antagonistic towards anyone.

 "We have sustained and thrived for centuries," he added.

Those who tried to destroy Hindus for 1,000 years are now fighting among themselves world over. The only reason that some people have a fear is because they have forgotten who they are, he said.

 "They tried to eliminate us but it did not happen... Even today 'Sanatan' Dharmik life of Bharat can be seen here as it is. Despite so many atrocities, we have 'Matra Bhoomi' with us. We have plenty of resources , then why we are afraid? Because we forget ourselves. The reason for apparent weakness is that we have forgotten our holistic view towards life," he said.

Bhagwat further said, "In our country, despite after facing attacks and withstanding brute tyranny, we (Hindus) are still 80 per cent today. Those who are ruling the country and running political parties, most of them are Hindus. It is our country and even today our temples are there and temples are being built. What our traditions taught us is permanent."

He said national interest should be accorded first priority above the interests of self, family, creed, caste, language and other identities.

"Hindu hit yane rashtra hit' should be the first priority and that is the way we will be a strong and competent nation and then will shun any idea of weakness," Bhagwat  said.

Though there is diversity of region, language, religion in the country, all are children of 'Bharat Mata' and this feeling has to be strengthened, he said, adding "We see oneness which has manifested itself in various forms. We appreciate diversity and don't see diversity as difference. We won't discriminate."  

According to Bhagwat, the entire world started talking of equality after the French Revolution, but in India the message of equality has been spoken of thousands of years ago and Ramanujacharya's message was also about equality of all.

He said saints at local levels have to come together monthly and discuss how to educate masses on noble living and same way, each family must sit together at least once a week to pray together, eat together and discuss the family and national values.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also spoke on the occasion.

Modi on February 5 inaugurated a 216-foot statue of Ramanujacharya at Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Ashram in Muchintal on the city outskirts.

The 'Statue of Equality' commemorates Ramanujacharya who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living, including faith, caste and creed.

The inauguration of the statue is a part of the 12-day Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham, the ongoing 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of Ramanujacharya.
 

