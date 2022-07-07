‘Kali’ Controversy: Mamata Banerjee Says ‘People Make Mistakes But They Can Be Rectified’

In what seems to be in backdrop of controversy generated by her party colleague and MP Mahua Moitra’s remarks on Goddess Kali, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said: “"people make mistakes but they can be rectified”.

"We make mistakes while working but they can be rectified. Some people don't see all the good work and suddenly start shouting... Negativity affects our brain cells so let's think positively," the West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee said at an event in Kolkata, stated NDTV report.

Moitra is facing multiple FIRs for her comments on Goddess Kali at a media event, where she had been asked to react to the outrage over a film poster shared by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai featuring the Goddess smoking.

She had said she has every right as an individual to imagine Goddess Kali “as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess”.

"If you go to Bhutan or Sikkim, for example, when they do puja, they give whisky to their god. Now, if you go to Uttar Pradesh and say that you give whisky to your god as prasad, they will say that is blasphemous," she had said.

"For me, Goddess Kali is a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess. And if you go to Tarapith (a major Shakti peeth in West Bengal's Birbhum district), you will see sadhus smoking. That is the version of Kali people worship (there). I, within Hinduism, being a Kali worshipper, have the right to imagine Kali in that way; that is my freedom," she had said.

"I have the freedom to do it (envision a meat-eating goddess) as much as you have the freedom to worship your god as vegetarian and white-clothed,” she had said.



