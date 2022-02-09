Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
 BSF Fires At Pak Drone And Foils Narcotics, Weapon Smuggling Bid In Punjab

According to a senior official of the Border Security Force (BSF), troops fired at the drone after hearing a buzzing sound of a suspected flying object coming from Pakistan's side in the Panjgrain area of Gurdaspur sector.

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 10:23 am

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday claimed to have foiled a narcotics and weapon smuggling bid by a drone along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab.

A senior official of the force said troops fired at the drone after they heard a "buzzing sound of a suspected flying object coming from the Pakistani side to the Indian side" around 1 am in the Panjgrain area of Gurdaspur sector.

"During search in the area of village Ghaggar and Singhoke, two packets of yellow colour with suspected contraband have been recovered so far," the senior officer said.

It is suspected that the drone dropped the packets, he added.

A pistol was also seen wrapped in the packet, and the consignment was found in the field about 2.7 km from the fence, the officer said.

A search is on to find if the drone too was downed or if it escaped, he added. 

