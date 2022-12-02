‘Brahmins Bharat Chhodo’, JNU Walls Pasted With Anti-Brahmin Slogans, VC Orders Inquiry

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi again came to the news yesterday but for all the wrong reasons. As per the reports, several JNU building walls yesterday had been defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans.

According to the students, the walls of School of International Studies- II had also been vandalised and inscribed with anti-Brahmin and anti-Baniya slogans. The slogans as circulated in social media read -‘Brahmins Bharat Chhodo’, ‘Brahmino-Baniyas, we are coming for you! We will avenge’, ‘Brahmins leave the campus’ etc.

The JNU administration immediately expressed strong reactions and asked School of International Studies and Grievances Committee to inquire the incident and submit a report to the newly appointed Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit.

Noting that the JNU admin will not tolerate such incident, the statement said, “The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Santishree D Pandit has taken a serious note of the incident of defacement of walls and faculty rooms by some unknown elements in SIS, JNU. The administration condemns these exclusivist tendencies on campus.”

Upholding the message of equality and inclusivity, it adds, “The Dean, School of International Studies and Grievances Committee have been asked to inquire and submit a report to the VC at the earliest. JNU stands for inclusion and equality. The VC reiterates zero tolerance for any kind of violence on campus.”

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), known as the student wing of RSS-BJP condemned the incident and held the left-wingers responsible for it. ABVP JNU president Rohit Kumar whose organisation several times earlier had been accused of hitting the left aligned students said, “ABVP condemns the rampant vandalisation of academic spaces by communist goons. The communists have written abuses on the walls of JNU in the School of International Studies- II building. They have defaced chambers of free-thinking professors to intimidate them.”

While the Left-Liberal gang intimidate every dissenting voice, they appeal to elect EC representatives that "can assert the values of mutual respect and civility, & equal & just treatment of all."

'civility' & 'mutual respect'.

Highly deplorable act of vandalism! pic.twitter.com/pIMdIO9QsX — JNU Teachers' Forum (@jnutf19) December 1, 2022

ABVP that recently came to news during Ramnavami for allegedly deterring people from taking non-vegetarian foods added, “We believe that academic spaces must be used for debates and discussion and not for poisoning the society and students’ community.”

JNU Teachers’ Forum also shared the pics of the defaced walls and held left. Leaning student organisations resposnible. In a tweet, they said, “While the Left-Liberal gang intimidate every dissenting voice, they appeal to elect EC representatives that "can assert the values of mutual respect and civility, & equal & just treatment of all." Highly deplorable act of vandalism!”