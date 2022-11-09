The BJP on Tuesday staged a protest outside the AAP office here and demanded a lie detector test for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after suspected conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar claimed that he was forced to bribe the party.

In a series of letters, Chandrashekhar has alleged that he paid money to Delhi minister Satyender Jain and other AAP leaders for protection in jail and a Rajya Sabha ticket from the party.

The AAP has dismissed the charges as an attempt by the BJP to use Chandrashekhar as its "star campaigner", fearing defeat in the Gujarat (Assembly) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections.

BJP claims lie detection test

BJP MP and the party's former Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari demanded a televised lie detector test for Kejriwal, Jain and Chandrashekhar. Jain is in jail in connection with a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

"The allegations by Chandrashekhar were earlier against AAP ministers and leaders but now he has directly charged Kejriwal, who needs to answer the questions being asked.

"The BJP demands that Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain and Sukesh Chandrasekhar undergo a lie detector test and it should be televised live," Tiwari said at a press conference.

What did Sukesh Chandrashekhar claim?

In one of his letters, Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Mandoli Jail here, alleged that he met Kejriwal and was asked to arrange Rs 500 crore for the party's expansion into the southern states.

Tiwari alleged that the AAP had contested the Assembly elections in using money collected from the "liquor scam" in Delhi and a "similar" attempt was made to "recover" money from people like Chandrashekhar for the upcoming elections.

Kejriwal hits back at BJP

"Before the Punjab (Assembly) elections, PM (Narendra Modi) said Kejriwal is a terrorist. Home Minister (Amit Shah) set up an inquiry. What happened to it? Now, before the Gujarat and the MCD polls, they are saying Kejriwal is corrupt. If Kejriwal is a terrorist or is corrupt, arrest him, no?" he said in a tweet in Hindi.

पंजाब के पहले PM बोले - केजरीवाल आतंकवादी है। HM ने जाँच बिठा दी। क्या हुआ उसका?



अब गुजरात/MCD के पहले कह रहे हैं केजरीवाल भ्रष्ट है



अरे, केजरीवाल आतंकवादी या भ्रष्ट है तो गिरफ़्तार करो ना?



केजरीवाल ना आतंकवादी है ना भ्रष्ट।केजरीवाल जनता का लाड़ला है। इस से बीजेपी को तकलीफ़ है — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 8, 2022

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala, who led Tuesday's protest by the NaMo Cyber Warriors outside the AAP office at DDU Marg, said every department of Kejriwal's government was "steeped in corruption".

The NaMo Cyber Warriors also staged protests at municipal wards against alleged "corruption" of the AAP in view of Chandrashekhar's claims.

