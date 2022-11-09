Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Conman Sukesh Row: BJP Demands Lie Detection Test For Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain Amid Claims Of Bribing AAP

The demand came after Aam Admi Party (AAP) dismissed the charges of getting paid by Sukesh Chandrashekhar for protection in jail and a Rajya Sabha ticket. AAP also accused BJP of using conman Sukesh as its 'star campaigner'.

Aam Admi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal
Aam Admi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 7:47 am

The BJP on Tuesday staged a protest outside the AAP office here and demanded a lie detector test for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after suspected conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar claimed that he was forced to bribe the party.

In a series of letters, Chandrashekhar has alleged that he paid money to Delhi minister Satyender Jain and other AAP leaders for protection in jail and a Rajya Sabha ticket from the party.

The AAP has dismissed the charges as an attempt by the BJP to use Chandrashekhar as its "star campaigner", fearing defeat in the Gujarat (Assembly) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections.

BJP claims lie detection test

BJP MP and the party's former Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari demanded a televised lie detector test for Kejriwal, Jain and Chandrashekhar. Jain is in jail in connection with a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

"The allegations by Chandrashekhar were earlier against AAP ministers and leaders but now he has directly charged Kejriwal, who needs to answer the questions being asked.

 "The BJP demands that Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain and Sukesh Chandrasekhar undergo a lie detector test and it should be televised live," Tiwari said at a press conference.

What did Sukesh Chandrashekhar claim?

In one of his letters, Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Mandoli Jail here, alleged that he met Kejriwal and was asked to arrange Rs 500 crore for the party's expansion into the southern states.

Tiwari alleged that the AAP had contested the Assembly elections in using money collected from the "liquor scam" in Delhi and a "similar" attempt was made to "recover" money from people like Chandrashekhar for the upcoming elections.

Related stories

Conman Sukesh Shoots Fourth Letter, Asks Arvind Kejriwal To Stop Sending ‘Offers’

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Calls Arvind Kejriwal 'Maha Thug', Says Paid AAP 50 Crore For Seat In South India

Conman Sukesh's Letter: BJP Asks Kejriwal Why He Is Not Sacking Jain

Kejriwal hits back at BJP

"Before the Punjab (Assembly) elections, PM (Narendra Modi) said Kejriwal is a terrorist. Home Minister (Amit Shah) set up an inquiry. What happened to it? Now, before the Gujarat and the MCD polls, they are saying Kejriwal is corrupt. If Kejriwal is a terrorist or is corrupt, arrest him, no?" he said in a tweet in Hindi. 

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala, who led Tuesday's protest by the NaMo Cyber Warriors outside the AAP office at DDU Marg, said every department of Kejriwal's government was "steeped in corruption".

The NaMo Cyber Warriors also staged protests at municipal wards against alleged "corruption" of the AAP in view of Chandrashekhar's claims. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Conman Aam Admi Party Arvind Kejriwal BJP
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

Leading Educational Institutes Of India

Leading Educational Institutes Of India