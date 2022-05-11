Wednesday, May 11, 2022
'A Person Is Never Too Old To Learn': Omar Abdullah Greets Om Prakash Chautala

Omar Abdullah congratulated former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala as he cleared his Class 10 and 12 exams at the age of 87 and says one is 'never too old' to learn.

Updated: 11 May 2022 1:36 pm

Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala has cleared his Class 10 and 12 exams at the age of 87. Haryana Education Board officials handed over the mark sheets to him in Chandigarh on Tuesday. 

Jammu and Kashmir's National Conference leader Omar Abdullah congratulated and praised the former Haryana CM and said one is never too old to learn.

"A person is never too old to learn. Congratulations Chautala (sahib)," Abdullah tweeted earlier in the day, attaching a news report showing Chautala with his marksheet.

On Tuesday, Dasvi actors Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur also congratulated Chautala for clearing Class 10 and 12 exams at the age of 87. Sharing a news article about how the ex-CM completed Class 10 and 12 at the age of 87, Nimrat on Twitter wrote, “Absolutely marvellous!! Age is truly only a digit or two”. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan also tweeted, “Badhai!!! #Dasvi.”

In 2021, Om Prakash Chautala had appeared for Class 12 examinations under the Haryana Open Board. However, his result was withheld because he had not yet passed a Class 10 English exam. He scored 88 marks out of 100 in the English paper in his Class 10 examination last year.

In order to get his Class 12 result released, he sat for the Class 10 exam as per the reports by Times Of India. 

He had cleared the rest of his Class 10 exams from the National Institute of Open School in 2017, while serving his 10-year sentence in Delhi's Tihar Jail in connection to his role in a teachers' recruitment scam.

At an examination centre, Chautala had refused to speak to to the media, stating “I am a student – no comments.”

