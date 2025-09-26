Under The Night Sky

Mental healthcare strategies for the homeless remains absent in both policies and discussions.

Abhijay Vaish
Abhijay Vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mental health of the homeless
Mental health of the homeless Photo: Vikas Thakur
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Homeless individuals face chronic sleep deprivation, stress, and isolation, severely impacting their mental health.

  • Substance abuse becomes a coping mechanism for many, often leading to high-risk behaviors and worsening health conditions.

  • Despite NGO interventions, mental healthcare for the homeless remains largely neglected in policy and public discourse.

As the city’s bustle fades into the night, pavements transform into bedrooms for the forgotten. But beneath the open sky, sleep comes in fragments. Rajesh, a migrant from Katwal village in Haryana, rests underneath a flyover near Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar Metro station. Reflecting on his life on the streets, he says, 'Beghar toh koi hota nahi hai, sab kahi se ukhad ke hi sadak pe aate hain.' (No one is truly homeless; they are pushed into the streets after being uprooted).

Dibakar, who drags and places his mattress right next to Rajesh, overhears the conversation and interrupts: “Sleeping on the streets is not rest; it’s waiting―waiting for morning, for work.”

'Kabhi kabhi toh itna chidh hone lagta hai, gussa aane lagta hai. Samajh hi nahi aata kya ho raha hai,' he says. (Sometimes I feel so irritated and angry. I can’t comprehend what is happening).

He pulls a bidhi out of his pocket, lights it and asserts, ‘Ab sahab yeh sab ke baare mai toh tab soche na jab khaye khatir ho, aadhe waqt toh roti ki pareshani hoti hai’ (We can only think about all this if we have food to eat, half of the time it is difficult to even get food).

Related Content
Related Content
People Chained At A Dargah in Mahona - null
UP's Mental Health Crisis: Rural Poor Are Slipping Through The Cracks

BY Swati Subhedar

Beyond Survival: Maslow and Mental Health

American psychologist Abraham Maslow’s hierarchy of needs ascribes five sets of needs: physiological, safety, love, esteem and self-actualisation. These needs are arranged in a hierarchy of prepotency, meaning the basic physiological needs, those essential for survival, take precedence. The physiological needs include air, water, food, shelter, sleep and clothing.

But can other issues prop up even if these basic needs aren’t met? Maslow noted that a need does not have to be fully met before a higher one starts shaping behaviour. Even for those at the lowest levels of society, higher needs can quietly influence their thoughts and actions, often without conscious awareness.

What then?

Kripanidh Kaur, a clinical psychologist practicing at the Institute of Psychiatry & Human Behaviour, Goa, highlights that since they are not getting any proper rest, their body is constantly in a fight or flight mode.

“Labourers perform physically demanding work throughout the day, engaging both mind and body. When sleep-deprived, their capacity to function at an optimal level diminishes. This disruption creates an imbalance, their muscles feel heavier, energy levels drop, and reflexes slow down. These impairments are a major factor contributing to on-site accidents,” she says.

Kaur adds that people in this demographic rarely report their mental health struggles. She explains how their issues transcend beyond rest or sleep. “A multitude of factors contribute to this issue. Many individuals face significant uncertainty and excessive stress in their daily lives. This increases anxiety. Migrating from their hometowns to urban areas often adds to their burden, leading to feelings of loneliness and isolation. All of these factors are deeply interconnected and compound one another,” she adds.

Coping with Crisis

For many like Rajesh and Dibakar, accessible stimulants like tobacco and alcohol help them stay awake and aid in relieving their perturbations. According to the 2011 Census data, India is estimated to house around 1.77 million homeless individuals. However, some non-governmental organisations estimate this number to be much higher.

During an unpublished 2021 pilot study by Ilam B.―conducted on a small sample of 100 homeless men in New Delhi―alcohol, cannabis, and opioid use were found to be significantly elevated: 76 per cent, 27 per cent, and 13 per cent respectively. While limited in scope, the study points to troubling trends in substance use within this vulnerable group.

In the World Drug Report 2020 published by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, some countries have seen an increase in the use of illicit drugs over the course of the pandemic.

Sleeping under the Jamia Metro Station, Angad wakes with a start and takes a swig of Narangi, a cheap local liquor. Wiping his face with the back of his hand, he squints at the sunlight and asks, ‘Beedhi hai kya?’ (Do you have a beedhi?)

He glances around, slowly piecing together his surroundings. ‘Humara koi roz ka thikaana nahi hai. Sharab pee ke kya maloom kidhar sou. Humari biwi corona ke waqt marr gayi... ab kahin bhi sou, kya farak padta hai?’ (I don’t have a regular place to stay. After consuming liquor, I have no idea where I end up sleeping. My wife died during the COVID pandemic… now it doesn’t really matter where I sleep).

He pauses, and then mutters that getting through a day of work is easier after a proper night’s rest, something nearly impossible on the streets, unless numbed by alcohol.

Pushed Past the Margins

As one walks through the streets of Delhi or any major metropolitan city, stark instances of substance abuse and mental illness are often visible on the margins of society. How do these extreme conditions manifest? Case studies indicate that prolonged substance use or untreated mental health disorders, especially when compounded by chronic stress and uncertainty, can push individuals beyond the brink.

This high risk behaviour might not always restrict itself to mental issues. Trupti Desai, clinical psychologist and public health professional, shares the case study of a migrant worker from Rajasthan. She highlights how loneliness and fatigue led him to abuse substances like tobacco and alcohol. “As his substance use and engagement in high-risk behaviours continued, he also resorted to unsafe sexual practices as a way to cope with stress. Unfortunately, through these coping mechanisms, he contracted HIV,” she says.

Desai explains that since HIV often goes undetected without testing, his condition worsened over time. “It was only after several years, when he became severely ill, that he discovered he was living with the virus,” she adds.

Premavathi crying while narrating her story - null
Premavathi Finds Hope After Homelessness at The Banyan

BY Outlook News Desk

“Often, when individuals are aware that something is wrong, instead of seeking help, they turn to substance abuse or risky behaviours. The fear of stigma and discrimination not only around HIV, but also mental health further deepens the crisis,” she says.

Sanjay Kumar, co-director of Aashray Adhikar Abhiyan (AAA), an organisation that works for the rights and mental health of the homeless since 2000, asserts that cases where labourers indulge in substance abuse due to multiple worries often leads to loss of livelihood. “This is the point where extreme deprivation pushes the homeless labourer over the edge. It’s when severe mental illness begins to take hold,” he says.

“According to our surveys, approximately 15 per cent of the total homeless population in Delhi has some form of extreme mental health condition. This data is only what is visible; there are countless more who are unaccounted for,” adds Kumar.

Is there Help?

Kumar says that a common characteristic among the homeless-mentally challenged individuals is that they only operate within a small radius. “There are a few hotspots that we have identified here in Delhi. For instance, we have zeroed in on Jama Masjid as it is a hub for these people,” he says.

He states that their organisation has some teams who go and observe possible cases in these flagged areas. “This makes it easier for us to track and give them treatment. We have partnered with psychiatrists from the Institute of Behaviour and Applied Sciences (IBHAS) and have set up rehabilitation camps where the team provides help to these individuals,” he says.

A dom worker sitting at the ghat - null
Caste’s Mental Health Toll On Dom Workers At Varanasi Ghats

BY Outlook News Desk

Dev Kumar, who supervises one of the mental health teams, says that addressing such cases was challenging under the Mental Health Act of 1987. “The Act included a clause that required court approval to assist a mentally challenged person found on the streets,” he says. “To overcome this limitation, we partnered with the Delhi Legal Services Authority and requested that a judge be present on the ground,” he added.

The Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, is better in this regard, he says. The new law lends the same power to a guardian who can vouch for the treatment of such individuals.

“We have also seen cases where substance abuse has proliferated among the homeless as they worry about their money getting stolen in the middle of the night or sometimes, or they fear that the police might take it. So, what they do is spend some money on food and buy alcohol from the rest,” says Kumar.

The Banyan founders with their team in 1996 - Outlook archives
The Banyan And Outlook: 29 Years Of Championing Mental Health In India

BY Outlook News Desk

To address this, the Aashray Abhiyan has helped open bank accounts for the homeless. According to the latest data, Delhi currently has 66 permanent night shelters. However, many beneficiaries still sleep on the pavements, as rest in the shelters often comes in broken fragments. They continue to battle the harshness of the heat, which drives them back onto the streets.

Despite the continued efforts of NGOs and public health professionals to address this issue among the homeless, systemic and governmental safeguards remain largely inadequate. Mental health and related services are often burdened by the worries of stigma and lack of resources. As a result, mental health of the homeless remains absent in both policies and discussions.

Their struggles may fade into the hush of night, made invisible by indifference. And as people like you and me return safely to lie in warm beds, their heads rest on the same cold concrete beneath our passing steps―unseen, unheard and forgotten.

(Views expressed are personal)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan: When Is Asia Cup 2025 Final?

  2. Suryakumar Yadav Pleads Not Guilty At ICC Hearing; Told To Not Make Political Remarks

  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Pacers Dominate In 11-Run Win To Seal India Final Clash

  4. PAK Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Saim Ayub Registers Most Ducks In Men's T20I Tournament For Full Member Nations

  5. Asia Cup 2025: Bumrah Calls Out Kaif's 'Inaccurate' Accusation Over Workload Management On X

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  3. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  5. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Delhi Still Misreads What Ladakh Wants

  2. Day In Pics: September 25, 2025

  3. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  4. Mehbooba Mufti Blames Centre’s Policies For Ladakh Violence, Seeks Sixth Schedule Protection

  5. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  2. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  3. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  4. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  5. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

World News

  1. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  2. Italy Deploys Second Navy Ship To Escort Gaza Aid Flotilla Amid Drone Attacks

  3. India Bolsters Global Partnerships At UNGA 2025, Jaishankar Engages In Key Bilateral Talks

  4. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

  5. Sri Lanka Monastery Cable Cart Crash Kills 7 Monks

Latest Stories

  1. Daily Horoscope for September 26, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Aries, Cancer, and Pisces

  2. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  3. PKL 12: Dabang Delhi KC Regain Top Spot With Dominant Display Against U Mumba

  4. International Emmy Awards 2025 Nominations Full List: Amar Singh Chamkila, Ludwig, Rivals Secure Multiple Nods

  5. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  6. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir Meet Donald Trump at White House

  7. Hyderabad Rain Alert: Heavy Downpours Expected as State Remains on High Alert

  8. India Sends Fresh Aid To Quake-Hit Afghanistan Via Chabahar