Magisterial Inquiry Ordered Into Alleged Fake Encounter In Ganderbal: Brother Recounts His Ordeal

On Wednesday, Ajaz Mughal, who woke up at the crack of dawn, went on his routine work to extract sand and gravel from the Sindh River, which is fed from a glacier, from the east of the Amaranth Shrine. He goes at around 5 am and returns home after a work of five hours. As Ajaz was about to return home, a police official showed up at the site. He was informed that his brother, Rashid Ahmad Mughal, had met with an accident. It was a terrible moment for Ajaz, whose brother was known in his village of Choont Waliwar in Ganderbal district for helping out people getting Aadhaar and domicile cards issued through some of his friends who ran a computer centre in the district. Ajaz had felt proud about his brother’s achievements. His brother had a post-graduation degree in commerce and was known as a sincere student.