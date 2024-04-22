World Earth Day 2024: Planet Vs Plastics

Earth Day, observed on April 22, is a worldwide event dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability and awareness.
Since its inception in 1970, Earth Day has grown to include over 190 countries, all working towards a common goal of protecting our planet. The event has evolved to address various environmental issues, from climate change and clean energy to species conservation and reforestation.
Planet Vs Plastics
Over the past 60 years, around eight billion tons of plastic have been produced, according to a recent study in the journal Science Advances, 90.5 per cent of which has not been recycled. Half of all plastics ever manufactured have been made in the last 15 years and the production is expected to double by 2050.
As a result, this year’s Earth Day theme— “Planet Vs Plastic”— demands a 60 per cent reduction in the production of all plastics by 2040 and the complete elimination of single-use plastics by the end of the decade.
This year's focus comes ahead of a historic UN treaty on plastics, which is expected to be agreed by the end of 2024. More than 50 countries have called for an end to plastic pollution by 2040.
Earth Day History
Earth Day was founded by U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson and Denis Hayes, a Harvard graduate student, in 1970.
In 1990, Hayes organised the first global Earth Day with over 200 million people from more than 140 countries.
The date for Earth Day was largely dictated by the schedules of the college students Hayes and Nelson were hoping to attract.
April 22 fell on a weekday during the school year—nestled between spring break and final exams. The weather was nice then, making it easier for people to join outdoor activities.
Tree Planting Efforts
Some 18 million acres of forest are lost every year due to deforestation, per the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization.
To combat this, earthday.org founded the Canopy Project in 2010 and says it has since planted tens of millions of trees around the world.