International

Vatican To Prepare Document On Role Of Women In Leadership In Catholic Church

AP
Vatican City | Photo: AP
info_icon

The Vatican's doctrine office will prepare a document on women in leadership roles in the Catholic Church, in a new initiative to respond to longstanding demands by women to have a greater say in the church's life.

The document will be written by the Dicastery of the Doctrine of the Faith as its contribution to Pope Francis' big church reform process, the Vatican said Tuesday. The process is entering its second main phase with a meeting of bishops in October, known as a synod.

The Vatican announced the details of the doctrinal document shortly after its press conference on the preparatory work for the October meeting ended, meaning journalists didn't have a chance to question the speakers about it.

That seemed intentional. It was announced in a list of the members of 10 “study groups” that are looking into some of the thorniest and legally complicated issues that have arisen in the reform process to date, including the role of women and LGBTQ+ Catholics in the life of the church.

Pope Francis called the synod over three years ago as part of his overall efforts to make the church a more welcoming place for marginalised groups and where ordinary people have a greater say. The process, and the two-year canvassing of rank-and-file Catholics that preceded it, sparked both hopes and fears that real change was afoot.

Catholic women do the lion's share of the church's work in schools and hospitals, and tend to take the lead in passing down the faith to future generations. But they have long complained of second-class status in an institution that reserves the priesthood for men.

Francis has reaffirmed the ban on women priests, but has named several women to high-ranking jobs in the Vatican and encouraged debate on other ways women's voices can be heard. That has included the synod process in which women have had the right to vote on specific proposals — a right previously given only to men.

Additionally, during his 11-year pontificate, he responded to demands for ministerial jobs for women by appointing two commissions to study whether women could be ordained deacons. Deacons are ordained ministers but are not priests, though they can perform many of the same functions as priests: preside at weddings, baptisms and funerals, and preach. They cannot, however, celebrate Mass.

The results of the two commissions have never been released and in a recent interview with CBS “60 Minutes” Francis said “no” when asked if women could one day be ordained deacons.

The doctrine office, headed by Francis' close theological adviser Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, will be preparing an “appropriate document” on “theological and canonistic questions around specific ministerial forms” that were raised during the first phase of the synod process last year, the announcement said.

“The in-depth examination of the issues at hand - in particular the question of the necessary participation of women in the life and leadership of the church - has been entrusted to the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith,” in dialogue with the synod organizers, it said.

Another “study group” is looking at particularly controversial issues, including the welcome of LGBTQ+ people in the church.

These study groups are working with Vatican offices and will continue their analyses beyond the October meeting, suggesting outcomes this year won't necessarily be complete.

After the 2023 session, synod delegates made no mention whatsoever of homosexuality in their final summarizing text, even though the working document going into it had specifically noted the calls for a greater welcome for “LGBTQ+ Catholics” and others who have long felt excluded by the church.

The final text merely said people who feel marginalized by the church, because of their marital situation, “identity and sexuality, ask to be listened to and accompanied, and their dignity defended.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. From Keki Tarapore To Gautam Gambhir - List Of All Senior Indian Men's Cricket Team Coaches
  2. BCCI Announces Gautam Gambhir As India's New Head Coach
  3. San Francisco Unicorns Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SFU Vs TSK Match
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Stats Preview
  5. England Vs West Indies, 1st Test Preview: James Anderson's Farewell Dreams Face Windies Challenge
Football News
  1. Serie A: Moise Kean Makes Fiorentina Switch From Juventus
  2. Uruguay Vs Colombia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Semi-Final Live On TV And Online In India
  3. England Vs Netherlands, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final: Match Facts, Team News And Stats
  4. Wales Football: Craig Bellamy Succeeds Rob Page As New Men's Team Manager
  5. Serie A: Togetherness Will Ensure Juventus Success, Says New Manager Thiago Motta
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Alex De Minaur, QF 3 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Tommy Paul, QF 2 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev, QF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Ladies Singles Quarter-Finals Live Streaming: Who Plays Whom And How To Watch
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Novak Djokovic Brushes Past Holger Rune To Seal Quarters Berth - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: NIA Team To Help JK Police In Kathua Terror Attack Probe; CBI Arrests 2 More From Bihar In NEET Paper Leak Case
  2. 'Agniveer Not Appropriate For Army', Says Mother Of Captain Anshuman Singh To Rahul Gandhi In Raebareli
  3. 'Rahul Gandhi Deserves A Slap': Karnataka BJP MLA Over Congress MP's Recent ‘Violent Hindus’ Speech
  4. Andhra Pradesh: Man In Need Of Money Donates Kidney With Promise Of Rs 30L, Falls Victim Of Illegal Organ Trade
  5. 'Dedicated To People Of India': PM Modi Officially Conferred With 'Order Of St Andrew The Apostle' In Russia
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bad Newz' Song 'Jaanam' Out: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri Show Sensuous Chemistry In The 'Hottest' Track Of The Year
  2. Did Prasanth Varma Target Ranveer Singh With His 'Rejection' Post? Here's What The 'HanuMan' Director Has To Say
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin On People Finding First Half Of The Film 'Slow': It's Very Valid
  4. Varun Dhawan To Kickstart Shooting For Dad David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com This Week: Report
  5. BLACKPINK's Jennie Apologizes After Vaping Video Goes Viral On Social Media, Agency Issues A Statement
US News
  1. Boston’s Coolest And Most Unusual Spots
  2. Why Is #RIPCartoonNetwork Trending: Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Hashtag
  3. Can This Simple Exercise Predict How Long You'll Live?
  4. Alert: New Cyberattack Targets iPhone Users. Here's What You Need To Know
  5. Jennifer Lopez Posts Her Old Breakup Song 'Cambia El Paso' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumours
World News
  1. 7 Killed, 19 Rescued As Migrant Raft Crashes Into Rocks And Sinks Off Turkish Coast
  2. Boston’s Coolest And Most Unusual Spots
  3. French Election Results: With No Party Winning Absolute Majority, What Happens Next?
  4. Why Is #RIPCartoonNetwork Trending: Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Hashtag
  5. EU Halts Georgia's Accession To The Bloc, Freezes Financial Aid Over Much-Criticised Law
Latest Stories
  1. Gurugram: Mahindra Thar SUV Climbs Up Electric Pole After Being Hit By Honda Amaze | WATCH
  2. Delhi HC Issues Notice To Wikipedia After ANI's Plea
  3. Ali Fazal On His Character Arc In ‘Mirzapur Season 3’: Guddu Pandit Has Undergone A Remarkable Transformation
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. Week In Review, July 1-7: Hamilton's Record British GP Win; Murray's Wimbledon Farewell
  6. Horoscope for July 9, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign.
  7. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: NIA Team To Help JK Police In Kathua Terror Attack Probe; CBI Arrests 2 More From Bihar In NEET Paper Leak Case
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Gautam Gambhir Named As India Cricket Team's New Head Coach; IND-W Bowl Out SA-W For 84 In 3rd T20I