US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump Says Wants To Take Iran’s Oil

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE News: As the war between the United States, Israel and Iran has entered its fourth week, here are the latest updates.

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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE News Today
U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine, points to a map showing bomb strikes on Iran during a press briefing to discuss Operation Epic Fury at the Pentagon | Source: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: An Iranian strike on a power station in Kuwait killed an Indian worker and caused damage to a building at the facility, Kuwait’s Electricity Ministry said on Monday (March 30, 2026). Meanwhile, Iranian media reported that a facility belonging to Tabriz Petrochemical in the country’s northern region had been hit. Authorities said there was no release of hazardous materials. Separately, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said one of its peacekeepers was killed after a projectile struck one of its positions late on Sunday (March 29, 2026). The mission stated that the source of the projectile remains unknown and that an investigation has been launched.
LIVE UPDATES

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates:  UN Force In Southern Lebanon Says Peacekeeper Killed

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday said that the US-Israel war had achieved regime change in Iran, even as he assured that he would “make a deal” with the Iranians.

“I think we’ll make a deal with them, pretty sure... but we’ve had regime change,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, citing the number of Iranian leaders killed in the month-long war.

“We’re dealing with different people than anybody’s dealt with before. It’s a whole different group of people. So I would consider that regime change,” Trump said.

Source: AFP

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Donald Trump says U.S. negotiating with Iran directly and indirectly

US President Donald Trump said that Iran had agreed to allow 20 ships carrying oil through the Strait of Hormuz starting on Monday (March 30, 2026) morning and continuing over the next few days “out of a sign of respect.”

“I would only say that we’re doing extremely well in that negotiation but you never know with Iran because we negotiate with them and then we always have to blow them up,” Trump told reporters on Sunday (March 29) night board Air Force One as he flew to Washington

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates:  Japan receives first Middle East crude shipment since war on Iran

A tanker carrying crude oil from Saudi Arabia has arrived at an oil refinery in Japan, according to the NHK national broadcaster, as the ongoing US-Israel attack on Iran continues to raise concerns about crude oil supplies.

The tanker was carrying about 100,000,000 litres of crude oil, and arrived at a petroleum wholesaler’s refinery in Ehime Prefecture’s Imabari City on Sunday, the report said.

The oil was transported along a route that bypassed the Strait of Hormuz

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump says US would ‘close up’ any Iran move to charge toll fees in Strait of Hormuz

The US president was also asked about an Iranian plan to charge toll fees through the Strait of Hormuz.

He said “I’d have to find out if that is true” but the US could shut that operation down vert fast.

“We could close that up in two minutes. We could close that up so fast, your head would spin,” he said.

Trump said Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE and Bahrain are fighting back against Iran.

“There was surprised to be hit. I was very surprised they got hit. And once they got hit, they started fighting very well. [We have] very strong communications, but all of those kind of people said, they’ve all been fighting,” he added.

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