US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump Says Wants To Take Iran’s Oil

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: UN Force In Southern Lebanon Says Peacekeeper Killed
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday said that the US-Israel war had achieved regime change in Iran, even as he assured that he would “make a deal” with the Iranians.
“I think we’ll make a deal with them, pretty sure... but we’ve had regime change,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, citing the number of Iranian leaders killed in the month-long war.
“We’re dealing with different people than anybody’s dealt with before. It’s a whole different group of people. So I would consider that regime change,” Trump said.
Source: AFP
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Donald Trump says U.S. negotiating with Iran directly and indirectly
US President Donald Trump said that Iran had agreed to allow 20 ships carrying oil through the Strait of Hormuz starting on Monday (March 30, 2026) morning and continuing over the next few days “out of a sign of respect.”
“I would only say that we’re doing extremely well in that negotiation but you never know with Iran because we negotiate with them and then we always have to blow them up,” Trump told reporters on Sunday (March 29) night board Air Force One as he flew to Washington
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Japan receives first Middle East crude shipment since war on Iran
A tanker carrying crude oil from Saudi Arabia has arrived at an oil refinery in Japan, according to the NHK national broadcaster, as the ongoing US-Israel attack on Iran continues to raise concerns about crude oil supplies.
The tanker was carrying about 100,000,000 litres of crude oil, and arrived at a petroleum wholesaler’s refinery in Ehime Prefecture’s Imabari City on Sunday, the report said.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump says US would ‘close up’ any Iran move to charge toll fees in Strait of Hormuz
The US president was also asked about an Iranian plan to charge toll fees through the Strait of Hormuz.
He said “I’d have to find out if that is true” but the US could shut that operation down vert fast.
“We could close that up in two minutes. We could close that up so fast, your head would spin,” he said.
“There was surprised to be hit. I was very surprised they got hit. And once they got hit, they started fighting very well. [We have] very strong communications, but all of those kind of people said, they’ve all been fighting,” he added.