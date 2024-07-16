United States

Who Is JD Vance? Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick

During the 2016 presidential election, Vance had called Trump an "idiot" and said that he was "reprehensible".

AP
Trump's running mate pick, Ohio Senator JD Vance at RNC 2024 | Photo: AP
info_icon

A bitter Donald Trump in 2016, 39-year-old Ohio Senator James David Vance is now the presidential candidate's running mate.

As the Republican National Convention 2024 kickstarted on Monday, Trump announced Vance as his pick for his running mate for the November elections.

During the 2016 presidential election, Vance had called Trump an "idiot" and said that he was "reprehensible". He even compared him to Adolf Hitler.

Known for being a best-selling author for his memoir "Hillbilly Elegy", Vance had a change of heart six years later during his run for Senate in 2022. He embraced Trump and demonstrated loyalty to the Republican leader.

Vance even downplayed the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters, sufficiently showing his support to the former President.

James David Vance, born in Ohio's Middletown, had enlisted in the Marines and deployed to Iraq, dealing with public affairs work. He attended Ohio State University and Yale Law School.

Before venturing into politics, Vance had a career in finance, working for conservative venture capitalist Peter Thiel. Later, Vance founded his own venture capital firm.

The best-selling author married Indian American Usha Chilukuri in 2014 and has three children with her -- Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel. The two had met at Yale Law School and Mrs Vance had helped him in his political career ever since, including now, during his nomination as Trump's Vice Presidential pick.

During the 2016 US general elections, Vance had described Trump as "cultural heroin" and as a political agitator who was "leading he white working class to a very dark place", a New York Times report said.

However, in 2022, he rebuilt himself as a Trump supporter and became one of the staunch supporters of the former US President's "Make America Great Again" agenda, especially on issues like trade, foreign police and immigration.

Vance's "mentor, Wyoming Republican Senator John Barraso told Reuters that the former's views on Trump changed because "he saw the successes that President Trump as President brought to the country".

Vance's graph of rising from poverty to finance career to US senator and now to vice presidential candidate was described by David Niven, an associate professor of politics at the University of Cincinnati.

"To the extend that he can do anything for the ticket, it would be to recapture the voice of the American dream," Niven said.

Notably, Vance caught Trump Junior's eye when he opposed the aid to Ukraine during the Ohio Senate primary in 2022, a stance that put him at odds with other Republicans in the race.

Vance reportedly shares a close relationship with Trump Jr, the eldest son of the now Republican presidential candidate.

"Vance is an echo to Trump, not a new voice," said Niven.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Health Ministry Asks BCCI To Drop Tobacco Hoardings Displaying In Stadiums: Report
  2. Why Para Shuttler Manasi Blasted Bhajji, Raina, Yuvi - 'Disability' Controversy Explained
  3. PCB Appoints Australia's Tony Hemming As Chief Curator For Two Years
  4. Scotland Vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. T20 World Cup Champion Hardik Pandya Receives Hero's Welcome In Vadodara - Watch
Football News
  1. Copa America 2024 Final: COL Football President, Son Arrested After Defeat To ARG In Final
  2. Man Utd 0-1 Rosenborg, Club Friendlies: Ten Hag Slams 'Not Good Enough' MUFC
  3. England At Euro 2024: Lionesses Captain Williamson Reminds Three Lions Of Successes
  4. Olivier Giroud Pens Emotional Farewell Message To France Upon International Retirement
  5. Copa America 2024 Tops And Flops: James Has Still Got It, Martinez Decisive; Brazil Flounder
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  2. Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Not Convinced Tennis Has Entered New Era
  3. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal 'Happy' With Winning Return Alongside Casper Ruud At Bastad
  4. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud Win Doubles Opener On Bastad Clay
  5. Sumit Nagal Vs Elias Ymer, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Swedish Open 2024 Match
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: 5 Passengers Died After Bus Collides With Tractor on Mumbai-Pune Expressway; 42 Others Hospitalised
  2. Breaking News July 16 LIVE: Security Beefed Up In Doda; 5 Killed In Accident On Mumbai Exp Highway
  3. What Is A Muslim Woman’s Right To Maintenance Under CrPC - Explained
  4. SC's Alimony Verdict: A Win For Muslim Women's Rights Or Reinforcement Of 'Saving Muslim Women' Narrative?
  5. Supreme Court’s Landmark Ruling On Maintenance Sparks Debate And Hope Among Muslim Women
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In A Drugs Case, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  2. Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Aman Preet Singh Arrested By Hyderabad Police In Drugs Case: Report
  3. 'There Is No Truth': Vicky Kaushal Quashes Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  4. Did You Know? Vicky Kaushal Had Only Four Days To Learn The Steps Of 'Tauba Tauba'
  5. Rapper Wiz Khalifa Issues Apology After Being Arrested Over Illegal Drug Possession Charges
US News
  1. Donald Trump Nominated Presidential Candidate By Republicans, Picks JD Vance As Running Mate
  2. Heat Wave Sweeps Central And Eastern U.S. | Americans Struggling Severe Weather, Power Outage, Water Crisis And More
  3. Healing Blooms: 5 Medicinal Flowers You Can Grow At Home
  4. In A Victory For Trump, Federal Judge Dismisses Classified Documents Case
  5. 270,000 Still Without Power Almost A Week After Hurricane Beryl; Texas Governor Demands Investigation
World News
  1. Donald Trump Nominated Presidential Candidate By Republicans, Picks JD Vance As Running Mate
  2. India Releases First Tranche Of USD 2.5 Million To UN Agency For Palestinian Refugees
  3. Afghanistan Storm: Five Family Members Among 35 Killed In Nangarhar
  4. What To Know About Female Genital Mutilation As Gambia Parliament Maintains Ban
  5. Heat Wave Sweeps Central And Eastern U.S. | Americans Struggling Severe Weather, Power Outage, Water Crisis And More
Latest Stories
  1. Imran Khan's PTI To Be Banned Under Article 6 Of Pakistani Constitution | What Is It?
  2. Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In A Drugs Case, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  3. Pakistan Govt To Ban Imran Khan's Party For Alleged 'Anti-state Activities'
  4. Gujarat: 6 Killed After Truck Hits Bus On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway; 8 Injured
  5. Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya Thank Indian Embassy For Emergency Certificates Amid Robbery Incident In Italy
  6. 'Guy From Punjab Making History In Canada': Justin Trudeau Meets Diljit Dosanjh Ahead Of Sold Out Show
  7. Watch: BTS' Jin Carries The Olympic Torch In Paris Ahead Of Summer Olympics 2024
  8. July 15, 2024 News: Rupee Hits All-Time Low, Slips 10 Paise To 83.61 Against USD; Trump Documents Case Dismissed