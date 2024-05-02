Joshua Dean, a former quality auditor at Spirit AeroSystems, a key supplier for Boeing, passed away at the age of 45 on Tuesday due to a sudden and fast-spreading infection, as reported. Dean's death closely follows the death of John Barnett, another Boeing whistleblower, who reportedly died by suicide just two months prior.
Dean's health took a turn just over two weeks ago when he began experiencing breathing difficulties. Despite receiving aggressive medical intervention, including the use of an ECMO machine, Dean's condition worsened, and he succumbed to his illness after a few days of struggle.
Dean gained recognition for being among the first to raise concerns about potential manufacturing flaws in Boeing's 737 MAX planes. He meticulously documented his observations, highlighting issues such as improperly drilled holes in the aft pressure bulkhead, a critical component for maintaining cabin pressure.
However, Spirit AeroSystems terminated his employment in April 2023, a move Dean believed was retaliation for exposing the flaws in the aircraft.
The timing of Dean's death bears a resemblance to Barnett's passing, who died amid a legal battle alleging retaliation for whistleblowing on safety concerns related to the 787 Dreamliner.
Last month, former Boeing engineer Sam Salehpour testified before lawmakers on Capitol Hill, shedding light on a culture within Boeing that prioritizes pushing flawed components despite safety risks. Salehpour, who spent 17 years at Boeing, became a whistleblower after facing consequences for raising safety issues regarding the 787 Dreamliner and 777 aircraft.
In response to Salehpour's testimony, Boeing acknowledged the presence of imperfections but asserted its commitment to ongoing improvement. The company contested Salehpour's claims regarding the Dreamliner's safety, citing extensive testing that purportedly demonstrates the absence of fatigue.