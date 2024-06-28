United States

What Is The Best Way To Prepare Milo Drink? Viral TikTok 'Guide' Sparks Debate

A TikTok video by a bikini model has sparked a debate on the best way to enjoy the Australian drink Milo.

Milo drink representative image
A TikTok video by bikini model Karina Irby, showcasing her method of preparing the beloved Australian drink Milo, has gone viral, igniting a spirited debate on the best way to enjoy the chocolate malt beverage.

Irby, who has 527,400 followers on TikTok, posted a two-and-a-half-minute video asking, “How many scoops of Milo is too many?”

In her video, Irby demonstrates her technique, adding about seven teaspoons of Milo to a jar of oat milk: two "crunchy" spoonfuls at the bottom, three and a half mixed into the milk, and another two spoonfuls on top. “She is heavenly,” Irby declares, showcasing the final product. “I’m shaking because I’m that excited.”

The video quickly sparked a commotion among her followers, with TikTok users sharing their own opinions on the proper Milo-to-milk ratio. Comments ranged from “There is never enough Milo” to “You need 3/4 quarters Milo and the rest milk, no hot water.”

The debate caught the attention of Network Ten’s talk show The Project, where host Waleed Aly expressed approval of Irby’s method. “I think that is exactly right,” he said. The show’s panellists brought in comedian Mel Buttle, dubbed the “Oracle of Everything,” to weigh in on the discussion.

Buttle noted that seven spoonfuls of Milo seemed excessive. “The weird thing is though, she’s bothering to put the Milo in a glass. Just save some time, cut out the middleman, and put a few teaspoons of milk in the Milo,” she suggested.

When asked whether children should consume such large quantities of Milo, Buttle humorously responded, “I’m not a good doctor, Waleed. I’m also not a good parent, so let’s say, sure, kids can have that much Milo. Why not? They have no other joy left in their lives these days … give them Milo.”

Buttle also voiced concerns that Milo, described as a “drink of the people,” could be “gentrified” and ruined by upscale coffee culture. “If I ever see a crème patisserie Milo-filled croissant down there in your Mr Media’s Melbourne, I will be very upset,” she warned.

