Baywatch Star Pamela Anderson’s Unique Skincare Routine Revealed!

Pamela Anderson, once famous for her glamorous looks, has embraced a more natural appearance in recent years, shunning makeup in favor of a no-makeup look. The 56-year-old "Baywatch" star has maintained her striking beauty without the aid of Botox, fillers, or makeup, according to her celebrity facialist, Klara Chrzuszcz.
“She doesn’t do anything invasive, she doesn’t do any surgery, she doesn’t do filler, she doesn’t do any Botox,” Chrzuszcz told The U.S. Sun. “She’s a very natural girl but still, when it comes to skincare, she is very adventurous.”
Chrzuszcz, who includes Anderson among her clients, described the multi-step facial routine she performs on the former Playboy Playmate. The process emphasizes thorough cleansing and exfoliation to keep the skin pristine.
“You want to cleanse and exfoliate very well to be squeaky clean,” Chrzuszcz explained. “For the decongestion part, I squeeze her lovely face and get all of the pores.”
Following the cleansing, Chrzuszcz enhances Anderson’s skin with a variety of treatments. “We use a lot of oxygen and boosters, penetrating pores with hyperbaric oxygen into the skin and then using light therapy,” she said.
Anderson typically repeats this process once or twice a week, with Chrzuszcz highlighting the importance of consistency and regular maintenance.
For Anderson’s signature glow, Chrzuszcz employs a proprietary treatment involving a nano-infusion of bio-stimulants to activate collagen, elastin, and fibroblast production. “It gives a glass-like finish look and the skin becomes nourished from within, as well as hydrated, tightened, and renewed,” she said.
Chrzuszcz also shared insight into Anderson’s philosophy on beauty. “Her message is you can be imperfect and that’s okay, and everyone is,” Chrzuszcz said. “She really is like a flower who has bloomed.”
Anderson recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of her skincare brand, Sonsie, with an Instagram Reel showcasing her simple three-step morning routine. In the video, Anderson applies her brand’s hydrating Super Serum ($64), soothes her skin with the Multi Moisture Mask ($48), and protects her lips with the Basic Balm ($22).
“Together, we are spreading a message of self-care and self-love around the world,” Anderson wrote in her caption.