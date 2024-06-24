United States

Marissa Teijo Becomes Oldest Miss Texas USA Pageant At 71

Marissa Teijo has become the oldest contestant to compete in the Miss Texas USA pageant at 71. However, she did not win.

X
Marissa Teijo Photo: X
info_icon

History was created last week in US when Marissa Teijo from El Paso became the oldest contestant to compete in the Miss Texas USA pageant at the age of 71. Although Teijo did not win the crown, her participation marked a significant milestone for the pageant, held in Houston.
Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun - X/Getty Images
How Taylor Swift Celebrated Scooter Braun's Retirement From Music Management At The Eras Tour

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Aarieanna Ware, last year's Miss Dallas winner, was named Miss Texas USA on Saturday. Ware will go on to represent Texas in the Miss USA competition.

Teijo expressed her excitement about competing in an Instagram post, hoping to inspire women to believe in their beauty at any age. "I hope to inspire women to strive to be their best physical and mental self and believe there is beauty at any age," she wrote.

The Miss Universe organization recently updated its rules to be more inclusive, removing age limits for contestants over 18 and allowing women who are married, divorced, or pregnant to participate.

The Miss Universe organization has faced controversy recently. On May 6, the former Miss USA Noelia Voigt, resigned, citing a need to focus on her mental health. However, an obtained resignation letter revealed that Voigt accused the pageant's CEO, Laylah Rose, of creating a toxic work environment and failing to address a sexual harassment incident. Rose stated that she takes all allegations seriously and prioritizes the well-being of everyone associated with Miss USA.

Following Voigt's resignation, Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava and social media manager Claudia Michelle also stepped down. Savannah Gankiewicz of Hawaii was subsequently crowned the new Miss USA 2023 and will hold the title until a new winner is announced in August. Miss Teen USA runner-up Stephanie Skinner was offered the crown but declined to accept it.

Sarah Becker - X
MTV’s "The Real World: Miami" Fame Sarah Becker Dead At 52, Committed Suicide

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sanskrit, Hindi, Dogri, Odia: Linguistic Diversity On Display In Lok Sabha As New Members Take Oath
  2. Atishi's Health Deteriorating Due To Fast, Doctors Have Advised Hospitalisation: AAP
  3. Toy Train Overturns, Kills 11-Year-Old At Chandigarh’s Elante Mall
  4. Day In Pics: June 24, 2024
  5. Dance With Democracy: The Rise Of Sanjana Jatav
Entertainment News
  1. Diljit Dosanjh Says He Had Worked Tirelessly Work For 22 Years To Achieve Success: It’s Not Overnight Fame
  2. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Dance To ‘Tere Mast Mast Do Nain’, Cut Four-Tier Wedding Cake At Their Reception
  3. Khushi Kapoor Doesn’t Regard Herself To Be The ‘Rage’, Is Thankful For All Kinds Of Criticism
  4. Sara Ali Khan Is In New York, Says ‘Surreal To Be Back To The City That Housed 96 Kgs Of Me’
  5. Nagarjuna Apologises After Video Of His Bodyguard Pushing A Specially-Abled Fan Goes Viral, Says Just Came To My Notice
Sports News
  1. Bielsa Left Wanting More Despite Winning Start At Copa America
  2. Croatia Vs Italy, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch CRO Vs ITA Group B Matchday 3
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: USA Blank Bolivia 2-0 In Copa America; RSA Beat WI To Seal Semi-Final Spot At T20 World Cup 2024
  4. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  5. IND's Tour Of ZIM 2024: Shubman Gill Likely To Lead India With Key Stars Rested - Report
World News
  1. As Katy Perry Exits 'American Idol', These Are 7 Pop Stars Who Could Replace Her
  2. Marissa Teijo Becomes Oldest Miss Texas USA Pageant At 71
  3. Nasa And Boeing Knew Of Helium Leak Before Starliner Launch, Leaving Astronauts Stuck In Space
  4. MTV’s "The Real World: Miami" Fame Sarah Becker Dead At 52, Committed Suicide
  5. Netanyahu Says He Won't Agree To A Deal That Ends The War In Gaza, Testing The Latest Truce Proposal
Latest Stories
  1. Buxar's New MP Sudhakar Singh: A Crusader For Agricultural Reforms
  2. NEET-UG 2024: From Arrests In Bihar To Delhi Link, Paper Leak Probe Gets Deeper | Top Points
  3. Priyanka Jarkiholi: The Millennial MP
  4. Geniben Thakor: Breaking Ground As Gujarat’s Lone Congress MP
  5. Brazil Vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: USA Blank Bolivia 2-0 In Copa America; RSA Beat WI To Seal Semi-Final Spot At T20 World Cup 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 24, LIVE: Newly Elected Leaders Take Oath In LS; Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy Toll Reaches 57