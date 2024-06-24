MTV’s "The Real World: Miami" Fame Sarah Becker Dead At 52, Committed Suicide

Sarah Becker, who was known for her appearance on MTV's "The Real World” has died at the age of 52. According to her family, she committed suicide, TMZ confirmed.
Becker passed away early last week at her home in Illinois, where she had moved last year to care for loved ones. However, she had plans to return to California.
Becker's family revealed that she had been experiencing mental health issues while caring for her ailing mother and sister. She had recently suffered a skateboarding accident.
Becker gained fame after she appeared on "The Real World" Season 5 in 1996, when she was 25 years old. She was working at Wildstorm Comics in La Jolla, California at that time. She described herself as a “19-year-old trapped in a 25-year-old body.”
Following the news of her death, friends and colleagues took to social media to pay tribute. Author Jeff Mariotte reminisced on Facebook about Becker's time at WildStorm and her vibrant personality. "She added sunshine to every room she entered, the fans loved her, and so did we all," Mariotte wrote.
Joel Benjamin shared a post on X, remembering Becker, “I just found out that one on [sic] the nicest people that have ever been put in my life, especially during my impressionable ages in my life has passed away. Every time I thought of her I would always see her smile, and bubbly personality. You were loved and will be missed. RIP Sarah Becker.”
Comic artist Alé Garza also expressed his sorrow on Facebook, recalling Becker's kind words and her role in discovering his art. "You were an amazing person, over the rainbow, you will be missed. Rest in peace, Sarah Becker," Garza wrote.