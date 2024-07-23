Visiting Disneyland Paris? Here’s Everything You Should Know Before You Go

Stepping into Disneyland Paris is like entering a dreamscape where familiar magic mingles with a touch of European charm. While you might be accustomed to the enchantment of Disneyland in Anaheim or the grandeur of Walt Disney World in Orlando, this enchanting destination on another continent offers a whole new world of wonder and excitement.
Here’s everything you need to know before embarking on your magical journey to Disneyland Paris:
How to reach Disneyland Paris?
Disneyland Paris is located about 30 miles east of Paris and 30 miles southeast of Charles de Gaulle Airport. Here are the best ways to get there:
From Charles de Gaulle Airport: Take the high-speed TGV train, which takes about 12 minutes and arrives at the Marne-la-Vallée Chessy train station next to the parks. Alternatively, you can use the Magical Shuttle Bus from Paris airports directly to the parks.
From Paris: The RER A train will get you to Disneyland Paris in about 30 minutes. The Disneyland Paris Express bus, which departs from three major locations in Paris, is another convenient option.
How long your trip to Disneyland Paris should be?
Disneyland Paris consists of two parks: Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park. They are smaller than the U.S. parks and can be experienced in two days. If you stay at a Disneyland hotel, your stay typically includes park tickets, providing a day for each night booked plus an extra day.
How much do Disneyland Paris tickets cost?
One-Day Tickets: Prices start around $64 for one park and about $93 for both parks during the least expensive times (typically January).
Multi-Day Tickets: All tickets for two days or more include entrance to both parks, offering savings compared to single-day tickets.
[Bonus Tip: Compare prices on the Disneyland Paris website and the European-based Walt Disney Travel Company site to find the best deals. Consider adding Disney Premier Access for expedited entry to busy attractions.]
Where to stay?
Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel: A top choice with Marvel-themed rooms and a New York City vibe, just minutes from the parks.
Disneyland Hotel: The most convenient and elegant option, opening directly into Disneyland Paris with a design reminiscent of Disney's Grand Floridian.
Other options include hotels at varying price levels and nearby non-Disney hotels like Les Villages Nature Paris.
What to see in Disneyland Paris?
Sleeping Beauty Castle: Walk through this beautifully designed castle with a retelling of “Sleeping Beauty” and a dragon in the dungeon.
Phantom Manor: The European version of the Haunted Mansion with an American West theme.
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad: Features a unique underwater section.
Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain: A thrilling take on Space Mountain.
Other attractions: Pirates of the Caribbean, It’s a Small World, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril, Ratatouille: A Recipe for Adventure, Spider-Man W.E.B Adventure, and the Avengers Assemble: Flight Force roller coaster.
Where to dine in Disneyland Paris?
Walt Disney Studios Park: Offers a variety of international food booths.
Bistro Chez Rémy: Dine in a whimsical setting where you feel like the size of a mouse.
Reservations can be made up to two months in advance on the official website or app. Pre-purchase dining plans are available but may not be cost-effective unless dining at many sit-down restaurants.