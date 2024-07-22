Universal Orlando Debuts Nostalgic Universal Mega Movie Parade

Universal Orlando Resort is taking visitors on a nostalgic journey with the grand opening of its Universal Mega Movie Parade at Universal Studios Florida. The new parade, filled with tributes to beloved films and park experiences, officially launched on Thursday.
“This is the first time we've ever had a daytime parade celebrating the brands that people have grown to love and currently love about Universal,” said Mike Aiello, Universal Orlando's senior director of Entertainment Creative Development, in a behind-the-scenes tour.
While many eagerly anticipate the resort's new Epic Universe opening next year, this parade is a nod to Universal Orlando’s past and present. Here are five highlights from the new parade, which was previously in technical rehearsals:
1. A trip down memory lane
The parade features 13 new floats themed to blockbuster films and park experiences spanning generations. Highlights include floats dedicated to “Jaws,” “E.T.,” “Ghostbusters,” “Back to the Future,” “Jurassic Park,” “Kung Fu Panda,” “Minions,” “Trolls,” and “Sing.”
2. Moving movie sets
The floats are designed as intricate movie sets, featuring detailed recreations of iconic scenes and characters. “These are full-blown movie sets moving down the street,” Aiello explained. Guests can enjoy different angles and surprises as the floats pass by.
3. Intentional design
Every detail of the parade is carefully considered. The parade starts with a “Back to the Future” float, featuring elements like the flux capacitor and iconic clock tower. The parade’s final float showcases a giant T-rex from “Jurassic Park,” echoing the films’ climactic roars.
4. Easter eggs galore
The parade is packed with Easter eggs for keen-eyed fans. The “E.T.” float includes elements like Elliott’s house and the flying bike scene, while the “Jaws” float features the iconic shark with barrels and nods to the former Amity section of the park.
5. Phenomenal performers
Nearly 100 performers bring the parade to life, donning movie-quality makeup, wigs, and costumes. “You can't fail in that because there are so many people that love these characters,” Aiello said, emphasizing the performers’ dedication to their roles.
Universal Orlando guests can experience the Universal Mega Movie Parade through November 14. The parade is one of several new attractions this summer, including DreamWorks Land, CineSational, and Hogwarts Always castle projections.
“I don't think there's ever been a better time to visit the park than right now, even ahead of Epic Universe coming,” Aiello said.