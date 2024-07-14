Trump Campaign Launches Fundraiser For Butler Rally Shooting Victims

The Trump campaign has initiated a fundraiser for the victims caught in the crossfire of an attempted assassination on former President Donald Trump. The online campaign raised nearly $85,000 within its first hour and has since surpassed $265,000.
Meredith O'Rourke, the National Finance Director and Senior Advisor of the Trump campaign, announced the fundraiser: "President Donald Trump has authorized this account as a place for donations to the supporters and families wounded or killed in today’s brutal and horrific assassination attempt. All donations will be directed to these proud Americans as they grieve and recover. May God bless and unite our nation."
During a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, gunshots were fired while Trump was speaking. The former president was quickly escorted off the stage by Secret Service agents and left the rally in a motorcade. Trump had traveled to Pennsylvania for a final push before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
Witnesses described the chaos as the gunman, positioned on a rooftop, aimed at Trump for "two to three minutes" before shots rang out. The Secret Service responded swiftly, with an official statement confirming the shooter's death and the former president's safety. One person was killed, and two others were critically injured.
The Trump campaign's fundraiser aims to support the victims and their families as they navigate the aftermath of this tragic event.