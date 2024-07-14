United States

Will Trump Rally Shooting Delay RNC? | Know Everything About RNC Schedule, Security, And VP Pick Announcement

Despite the incident, the RNC is set to proceed with Trump expected to accept the nomination, underscoring the party's focus on presenting its message to key voters in the battleground state of Wisconsin.

The stage is prepared at the Fiserv Forum ahead of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee. Photo: Getty images
Former President Donald Trump was injured after gunshots were fired during his rally in Pennsylvania, ahead of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee. Trump left the stage with blood on his ear and cheek. The U.S. Secret Service confirmed that a suspected shooter, who fired multiple shots towards the stage, was "neutralized." One person present at the scene was killed and two others are in critical condition.

Considering the attack, the security measures are heightened in Milwaukee where Republicans will gather in to nominate their candidate for president.

When does the RNC start?

The Republican National Convention is scheduled to begin on Monday in Milwaukee and continue through Thursday.

Despite the shooting, the RNC's host committee has stated there are "no changes planned at this time" for the convention's welcome party scheduled for Sunday at the Summerfest grounds at Henry Maier Festival Park.

Will Donald Trump attend the RNC?

Yes, he will. A joint statement from the Trump campaign and the RNC confirmed that Trump "looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States."

When will Trump be nominated?

Trump is expected to formally accept the nomination to run for a second term during the RNC on Thursday evening at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Will Trump announce VP pick at RNC?

Former President Donald Trump was supposed to announce his VP pick during his really in Butler, Pennsylvania. But the shooting halted the rally. Now, he is expected to announce the same during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

What security measures are taken in Milwaukee?

It remains unclear how security for the RNC will change following the shooting. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers mentioned that his staff is in contact with those coordinating RNC security and will continue to communicate as more details emerge.

Are firearms allowed within the security zone?

State law prevents the city from banning most firearms within the security "footprint," though guns will not be allowed in the hard perimeter around the convention except for those possessed by law enforcement officers.

Will RNC protests proceed as planned?

Yes. The Coalition to March on the RNC 2024 has been planning peaceful protests and confirmed their commitment to a family-friendly march. The protests are intended to oppose the Republican agenda and will continue as planned.

Are authorities ready for potential risks at the RNC?

Federal, state, and local law enforcement are on high alert ahead of the RNC. A joint threat assessment by the FBI, U.S. Secret Service, Milwaukee Police Department, and Milwaukee Southeastern Wisconsin Threat Analysis Center has been sent to law enforcement officials, calling for heightened awareness. Although no credible threat has been identified, the assessment highlighted the convention as an attractive target due to its symbolic nature.

All law enforcement and security agencies will enhance their presence and resources during the RNC. The U.S. Secret Service is the leading coordinating agency, with additional support from at least two dozen states and the District of Columbia.

Is there any federal support for RNC?

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security classifies the Republican National Convention as a SEAR-1 event which means, "significant events with national and/or international importance that require extensive federal interagency support."  Such events require extensive federal interagency support. Federal law enforcement bulletins, like the joint threat assessment, are mandatory for all SEAR-1 events.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at least twenty states and the District of Columbia are sending officers to the conference. The list could be expanded "up until the start of the convention," according to officials.

The U.S. Secret Service is in charge of organizing the activities for next week.

