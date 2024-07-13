Choosing the right airline can significantly impact your travel experience, with options ranging from budget-friendly carriers to luxurious operators that make the flight an extension of your vacation. For those seeking the best of the best in 2024, Travel + Leisure's annual World’s Best Awards provide valuable insights.
This year, 186,000 readers participated in the survey, evaluating airlines based on cabin comfort, in-flight service, customer service, and value for money. The results are in, and the top honor goes to Singapore Airlines, renowned for its exceptional in-flight service and cleanliness. Flying to over 70 destinations worldwide, Singapore Airlines has set the standard for international air travel.
The best three international airlines in 2024
1. Singapore Airlines
Leading the pack, Singapore Airlines excels in providing top-tier in-flight service, impeccable cleanliness, and overall comfort, making it the preferred choice for many travelers.
2. La Compagnie
Securing the second spot, La Compagnie, known for its boutique all-business-class flights, offers a unique and comfortable experience that stands out among international carriers.
3. Emirates
In third place, Emirates continues to impress with its luxurious amenities, outstanding in-flight entertainment, and superior customer service, ensuring a memorable journey.
Full list of top 10 best international airlines in 2024
1. Singapore Airlines
2. La Compagnie
3. Emirates
4. All Nippon Airways (ANA)
5. Qatar Airways
6. Korean Air
7. Japan Airlines
8. Thai Airways International
9. Etihad Airways
10. EVA Air
Many of these airlines also featured prominently in the World Airline Awards, underscoring their reputation and reliability. Multiple recognitions from different surveys add credibility to their standing, making them trustworthy choices for international travel.