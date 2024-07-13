United States

Travel + Leisure Ranks The Best International Airlines of 2024

Whether you're planning a vacation or a business trip, this list of top-rated airlines can help you enhance your travel experience, ensuring comfort, service, and value for money.

Representative image
Choosing the right airline can significantly impact your travel experience, with options ranging from budget-friendly carriers to luxurious operators that make the flight an extension of your vacation. For those seeking the best of the best in 2024, Travel + Leisure's annual World’s Best Awards provide valuable insights.
This year, 186,000 readers participated in the survey, evaluating airlines based on cabin comfort, in-flight service, customer service, and value for money. The results are in, and the top honor goes to Singapore Airlines, renowned for its exceptional in-flight service and cleanliness. Flying to over 70 destinations worldwide, Singapore Airlines has set the standard for international air travel.

 The best three international airlines in 2024

1. Singapore Airlines

Leading the pack, Singapore Airlines excels in providing top-tier in-flight service, impeccable cleanliness, and overall comfort, making it the preferred choice for many travelers.

2. La Compagnie

 Securing the second spot, La Compagnie, known for its boutique all-business-class flights, offers a unique and comfortable experience that stands out among international carriers.

3. Emirates

In third place, Emirates continues to impress with its luxurious amenities, outstanding in-flight entertainment, and superior customer service, ensuring a memorable journey.

Full list of top 10 best international airlines in 2024

1. Singapore Airlines

2. La Compagnie

3. Emirates

4. All Nippon Airways (ANA)

5. Qatar Airways

6. Korean Air

7. Japan Airlines

8. Thai Airways International

9. Etihad Airways

10. EVA Air 

Many of these airlines also featured prominently in the World Airline Awards, underscoring their reputation and reliability. Multiple recognitions from different surveys add credibility to their standing, making them trustworthy choices for international travel.

