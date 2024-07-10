Top 7 Visa-Free Destinations For American Travelers In 2024

The Celtic nation of Ireland features on most Americans’ European itineraries and it’s easy to see why. Sure, it has a vast green countryside, an ocean coastline dotted with mediaeval castles and towering cliffs, a rich literary and artistic heritage, and fresh, crispy beer that will leave you smacking your lips. But did you know that according to 2021 data from the United States Census Bureau, an astonishing 31.5 million Americans claimed Irish ancestry? This means 9.5 per cent of the population descends from a small isle in the Atlantic Ocean. The place is full of unique towns and villages with cosy pubs where you can experience residents’ gift of the gab in person, alongside visits to the Blarney Stone, Dublin, Galway, The Giant’s Causeway, Sligo, Cork and Connemara National Park, to name a few.