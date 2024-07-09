Boston’s Coolest And Most Unusual Spots

Outlook International Desk

A city beyond the ordinary

Boston, a city rich in history and culture, is full of well-known attractions like the Freedom Trail and Fenway Park.

Discovering unique perspectives

But beyond the popular landmarks, Boston hides a wealth of unique and unusual experiences waiting to be discovered.

1. The Mapparium

Discover the world from inside a three-story stained-glass globe. The Mapparium at the Mary Baker Eddy Library offers a unique perspective and an acoustic marvel.

2. Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

Wander through a stunning Venetian-style palace filled with art, gardens, and mystery. Don't miss the room with empty frames from the infamous art heist.

@Rquietlyreading

3. The Ether Dome

Step back in time at Massachusetts General Hospital's Ether Dome, where the first public surgery using anaesthesia was performed.

4. Bodega

Experience the ultimate speakeasy shopping adventure. Enter through a hidden door disguised as a convenience store and find yourself in a high-end sneaker boutique.

5. The Boston Athenaeum

Explore one of the oldest independent libraries in the United States. With its grand architecture and vast collection of rare books, it's a paradise for book lovers.

6. The Arnold Arboretum

Escape the city bustle in this 281-acre living museum. Enjoy a peaceful stroll among diverse plant species and breathtaking landscapes.

7. Castle Island

Explore this historic fort and park offering scenic harbour views, picnic spots, and a touch of history. It's a perfect spot for a relaxing day out.

Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic

Read More