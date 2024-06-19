Traveller Stopped From Flying After Trying TikTok Packing Hack

Planning for a holiday usually involves ensuring we pack everything we need to stay comfortable while away from home. Nowadays, modern luggage with numerous compartments and lightweight designs helps travellers meet baggage allowances. However, a recent incident has highlighted the importance of understanding what airlines will and won't accept, as some packing tricks can prevent you from boarding the plane.
A viral trend on TikTok encouraged passengers struggling with baggage weight restrictions to hide belongings inside a pillowcase, from toiletries to clothing. Unfortunately, this trick led to trouble for one traveller flying from Orlando International Airport. He claimed he had no bag to check in and was only carrying a pillowcase, which secretly contained all his belongings.
The incident was captured on TikTok by user @natashaorganic, who recorded the annoyed passenger interacting with airline staff. The video, which garnered 2.6 million views, shows the man being escorted away from the gate by police. According to Natasha, the staff refused to let him fly for breaking the rules.
Natasha warned viewers and stated, "Stop letting these social media sites give you tips and tricks because sometimes it's not going to work, okay? This dude was trying to take in a pillowcase full of clothing and other items, which he is stating is simply just a pillowcase."
The airline staff offered the passenger a chance to pay to check his items in. He waited until the doors were about to close before agreeing to pay. However, when he tried to board the plane again, the staff denied him entry, saying, "No bro, we gave you a chance and you didn't pay for it."
People online were shocked at the man's risky behavior. One commenter asked, "How are people experimenting at the airport?" Another added, "People play too many games."
One woman shared, "My husband worked for United and we fly for free, so I have to not only act right but dress right to fly. I'd be so scared of getting on the no-fly list."
Another person remarked, "One place I'm going to not act a fool is at the airport." However, someone else noted, "I've been replacing the stuffing in my travel neck pillow for years; he just did it wrong."
According to the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA), pillows are allowed in both carry-on and checked bags. However, whether a pillow is considered a personal item depends on the airline. American Airlines, Delta, and United all consider a pillow a personal item.