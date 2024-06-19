United States

Traveller Stopped From Flying After Trying TikTok Packing Hack

A passenger was banned from flying after attempting a viral TikTok packing hack that involved hiding belongings in a pillowcase to avoid baggage fees.

Representative image
info_icon

Planning for a holiday usually involves ensuring we pack everything we need to stay comfortable while away from home. Nowadays, modern luggage with numerous compartments and lightweight designs helps travellers meet baggage allowances. However, a recent incident has highlighted the importance of understanding what airlines will and won't accept, as some packing tricks can prevent you from boarding the plane.

A viral trend on TikTok encouraged passengers struggling with baggage weight restrictions to hide belongings inside a pillowcase, from toiletries to clothing. Unfortunately, this trick led to trouble for one traveller flying from Orlando International Airport. He claimed he had no bag to check in and was only carrying a pillowcase, which secretly contained all his belongings.

The incident was captured on TikTok by user @natashaorganic, who recorded the annoyed passenger interacting with airline staff. The video, which garnered 2.6 million views, shows the man being escorted away from the gate by police. According to Natasha, the staff refused to let him fly for breaking the rules.

Natasha warned viewers and stated, "Stop letting these social media sites give you tips and tricks because sometimes it's not going to work, okay? This dude was trying to take in a pillowcase full of clothing and other items, which he is stating is simply just a pillowcase."

The airline staff offered the passenger a chance to pay to check his items in. He waited until the doors were about to close before agreeing to pay. However, when he tried to board the plane again, the staff denied him entry, saying, "No bro, we gave you a chance and you didn't pay for it."

People online were shocked at the man's risky behavior. One commenter asked, "How are people experimenting at the airport?" Another added, "People play too many games."

One woman shared, "My husband worked for United and we fly for free, so I have to not only act right but dress right to fly. I'd be so scared of getting on the no-fly list."

Another person remarked, "One place I'm going to not act a fool is at the airport." However, someone else noted, "I've been replacing the stuffing in my travel neck pillow for years; he just did it wrong."

According to the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA), pillows are allowed in both carry-on and checked bags. However, whether a pillow is considered a personal item depends on the airline. American Airlines, Delta, and United all consider a pillow a personal item.

Representative image - Pexels
Baggage Handler's Tip: Why You Should Rethink Ribbons On Your Suitcase

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mallikarjun Kharge Seeks Parliament Statues Be Restored To Original Spots | Read Full Letter
  2. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Delhi Heatwave Kills 5; Curfew Continues In Odisha Town
  3. Karnataka Contributes 22% To Global R&D, Says IT Minister Priyank Kharge
  4. Heatwave Update: 5 Dead In Delhi In 48 Hours, 12 On Life-Support; Death Toll In Noida Reaches 10 | Details Inside
  5. NEET Exam Row: Congress To Hold Protests Across Country On June 21, Venugopal Writes To All Leaders, Officials
Entertainment News
  1. Abhishek Bachchan Reportedly Buys 6 Apartments In Mumbai For Rs 15 Crore
  2. Alia Bhatt Reveals Raha Loves Books: She Got Fascinated On The First Page Itself Of 'Ed Finds A Home'
  3. 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' Trailer Review: Tahira Kashyap's Tale Of Three Women Dealing With Urban Loneliness Is As Real As It Can Get
  4. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Candid On His Dynamic With Anurag Kashyap: We Are Not Even Friends
  5. Nothing In 'Hamare Baarah' Movie Against Muslim community, Says High Court
Sports News
  1. Latest Sports News Today: India-W Set Target Of 326 Against South Africa-W In 2nd ODI; USA Take On South Africa In T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s
  2. United States Super 8s Live Streaming, ICC T20 WC 2024: When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide
  3. Spain Vs Italy, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch ESP Vs ITA In European Championship
  4. West Indies Super 8s Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024: Fixtures, Opponents, How To Watch - Complete Guide
  5. Slovenia Vs Serbia, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch SLO Vs SER In European Championship
World News
  1. ‘Homesick’ Prince Harry Wants To Return To The UK, But Wife Meghan Markle Feels ‘Rejected’; Here’s Why
  2. Philippines Demands China Return Rifles And Pay For Boat Damage After Hostilities In Disputed Sea
  3. Iran's Imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Narges Mohammadi Sentenced To Another Year In prison
  4. Ariana Grande Explains Why She Changes Her Speaking Voice Following Viral Video
  5. Putin Says Russia And North Korea Have Vowed To Aid Each Other If Attacked
Latest Stories
  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Candid On His Dynamic With Anurag Kashyap: We Are Not Even Friends
  2. Nalanda University: From Ruins To New Campus | A Tour
  3. World Championship Of Legends 2024: Dale Steyn, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed And Dhawal Kulkarni To Take Part In Inaugural Tournament
  4. Subway Adds Another Footlong Item To Sidekicks Menu, Get All New ‘Footlong Dipper’ At Just $3!
  5. Woman Finds Dead Mouse Inside Hershey's Chocolate Syrup Bottle Ordered Online | Video
  6. 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' Trailer Review: Tahira Kashyap's Tale Of Three Women Dealing With Urban Loneliness Is As Real As It Can Get
  7. Denmark Vs England, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch DEN Vs ENG In European Championship
  8. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Delhi Heatwave Kills 5; Curfew Continues In Odisha Town