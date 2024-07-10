Top 10 Most Expensive Cities In The US: Manhattan Leads The List With Sky-High Living Costs

Manhattan, New York, is the most expensive place to live in the US. Not just that, it also significantly outpaces the second most expensive location. The cost of living in Manhattan is more than double the national average. While Honolulu and San Jose, California, rank second and third respectively in terms of expense, they are considerably more affordable compared to Manhattan. Specifically, Manhattan's cost of living is 24% higher than Honolulu's and 30% higher than San Jose's.