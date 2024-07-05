United States

Affordability Check: The Real Cost Of Living In America's 50 States

This trend underscores a widespread search for economic stability and livable expenses across America.

As housing prices continue to soar across the United States, a growing number of renters and first-time homebuyers are turning away from bustling metropolises in favour of more affordable locales. Factors such as rising interest rates, escalating rents, inflation, and stagnant wages are driving Millennials and members of Generation Z to prioritize affordability in their life and career decisions.

While cities like New York and Los Angeles have long been synonymous with high living costs, the issue of affordability now extends far beyond these urban giants. Many states across the country are feeling the pinch, prompting individuals to seek out areas that offer a more wallet-friendly lifestyle.

To assess which states are the most and least affordable, the financial technology company SmartAsset recently calculated the income required for a single adult working full-time to live comfortably in each state. Their analysis applied the 50/30/20 budgeting rule, which allocates 50% of income to necessities like housing and groceries, 30% to discretionary spending, and 20% to savings.

Unsurprisingly, states such as California, Hawaii, and New York emerged as some of the most expensive places to reside. Massachusetts topped the list, requiring an eye-opening salary of $116,022 annually for a comfortable standard of living. This translates to approximately $55.78 per hour, ensuring residents can afford housing, food, and other essentials while still having room for savings and occasional indulgences.

Conversely, West Virginia emerged as the most affordable state, where a significantly lower income of $78,790 per year, or roughly $37.88 per hour, is deemed sufficient for a comfortable lifestyle. However, this figure still exceeds the average income of around $60,000 annually for single, full-time workers nationwide, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

For a comprehensive view of how each state ranks in terms of affordability and livability, refer to the detailed list below:

The Salary Required to Live Comfortably in All 50 States:

  • Massachusetts - $116,022

  • Hawaii - $113,693

  • California - $113,651

  • New York - $111,738

  • Washington - $106,496

  • Colorado - $103,293

  • New Jersey - $103,002

  • Maryland - $102,918

  • Oregon - $101,088

  • Rhode Island - $100,838

  • Connecticut - $100,381

  • Virginia - $99,965

  • New Hampshire - $98,093

  • Arizona - $97,344

  • Georgia - $96,886

  • Alaska - $96,762

  • Vermont - $95,763

  • Illinois - $95,098

  • Delaware - $94,141

  • Utah - $93,683

  • Nevada - $93,434

  • Florida - $93,309

  • Maine - $91,686

  • Pennsylvania - $91,312

  • North Carolina - $89,690

  • Minnesota - $89,232

  • Idaho - $88,733

  • South Carolina - $88,317

  • Wyoming - $87,651

  • Texas - $87,027

  • Tennessee - $86,403

  • Indiana - $85,030

  • Montana - $84,739

  • Kansas - $84,656

  • Michigan - $84,365

  • Wisconsin - $84,115

  • Missouri - $84,032

  • Alabama - $83,824

  • Nebraska - $83,699

  • New Mexico - $83,616

  • Iowa - $83,366

  • Mississippi - $82,742

  • Louisiana - $82,451

  • South Dakota - $81,453

  • Ohio - $80,704

  • Kentucky - $80,704

  • North Dakota - $80,538

  • Oklahoma - $80,413

  • Arkansas - $79,456

  • West Virginia - $78,790

As housing affordability continues to shape relocation decisions for many Americans, the quest for economic stability and comfortable living conditions remains a paramount concern across the nation.

