Managing Your Electric Bill: 10 Tips To Save Money During Heatwaves

2. Strategic AC management

Air conditioning is a major contributor to summer energy bills, often comprising nearly half of total costs. Casaundra Donahoe from the Salt River Project (SRP) advises setting your thermostat a few degrees higher when you're away from home, which can save up to 3% per degree. For optimal savings, keep your thermostat at 78 degrees or higher while you're at home, and raise it further when you're away.