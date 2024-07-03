NWS Warns Of ‘Extreme Risk’ During Historic Bay Area Heatwave On 4th Of July

The NWS has advised residents to take immediate precautions:

Stay hydrated

Wear light clothing

Utilise air conditioning or seek refuge at cooling centers

Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles

"Heat is the number one weather-related killer in the U.S.," emphasised the NWS. "Without proper preparations, this weekend could sadly contribute to that statistic."

Symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea, weakness, confusion, and potentially unconsciousness. The NWS urges anyone experiencing these symptoms to move to a cooler area, loosen clothing, drink cool water or ice, and seek medical assistance promptly if conditions do not improve.

Residents are urged to stay informed and take all necessary precautions to stay safe during this unprecedented heatwave.