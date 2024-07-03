NWS Warns Of ‘Extreme Risk’ During Historic Bay Area Heatwave On 4th Of July

A prolonged heatwave gripping the Bay Area since Tuesday has prompted urgent warnings from the National Weather Service (NWS), describing the situation as "exceptionally dangerous." With temperatures soaring into the triple digits across much of the region, an excessive heat warning and heat advisory have been extended until next Tuesday.
Inland areas are expected to experience scorching temperatures ranging from the upper 90s to near 110 degrees Fahrenheit, posing a "major to extreme risk" of heat-related illnesses, cautioned the NWS. Even in typically cooler San Francisco, where the heat advisory persists through Wednesday night, temperatures could reach the mid 90s.
"This is a potentially deadly, historic, and prolonged heat event," warned the NWS, labelling the heatwave as "lethal" and "historic." In response, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for the North Bay interior, Santa Cruz mountains, Marin and Sonoma coastal ranges, and East Bay hills until early Friday morning. Additionally, a fire weather watch is scheduled for the interior Central Coast from Friday morning through Monday night.
Tuesday witnessed several fires erupting across the region, triggering a Bay Area Air Quality Management District's Spare the Air alert due to concerns over wildfire smoke.
The NWS has advised residents to take immediate precautions:
Stay hydrated
Wear light clothing
Utilise air conditioning or seek refuge at cooling centers
Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles
"Heat is the number one weather-related killer in the U.S.," emphasised the NWS. "Without proper preparations, this weekend could sadly contribute to that statistic."
Symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea, weakness, confusion, and potentially unconsciousness. The NWS urges anyone experiencing these symptoms to move to a cooler area, loosen clothing, drink cool water or ice, and seek medical assistance promptly if conditions do not improve.
Residents are urged to stay informed and take all necessary precautions to stay safe during this unprecedented heatwave.